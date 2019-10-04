Sorbitol Market Analysis and Discussion of Important Industry Trends, Market Size 2024

Scope of Sorbitol Market:

Sorbitol is is a sugar alcohol with a sweet taste which the human body metabolizes slowly. It can be obtained by reduction of glucose, which changes the aldehyde group to a hydroxyl group. Most sorbitol is made from corn syrup, but it is also found in nature, for example in apples, pears, peaches, and prunes. It is converted to fructose by sorbitol-6-phosphate 2-dehydrogenase. Sorbitol is an isomer of mannitol, another sugar alcohol; the two differ only in the orientation of the hydroxyl group on carbon 2. While similar, the two sugar alcohols have very different sources in nature, melting points, and uses.

So far, so many players entered into the Sorbitol industry for the high technology obstacles. Roquette is the largest supplier for Sorbitol, which takes up more than 12.75% in production. Roquette will reinforce its position as world leader in Sorbitol. For other suppliers, Chinese corporation PT AKR Corporindo occupies the largest market share in China.

Sorbitol is famous for the Toothpaste, Vitamin C, Food and Beverage, Chemical, Pharma industry. For the strong development of Toothpaste industry, demand of Sorbitol will be strong as well. For another, because of the low concentration of Sorbitol industry, China has been the main export region. As is investigated, demand growth rate of Sorbitol will be 3.23% in the following years.

The technology for Sorbitol is relatively mature. However, Sorbitol manufacturing is high energy-consumption. As a result, decrease of the pollution will be the technology research hotspot.

Over the next five years, projects that Sorbitol will register a 3.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 2710 million by 2023, from US$ 2260 million in 2017.

Roquette

ADM

Ingredion

Ecogreen Oleochemicals

PT Sorini Agro Asia Corporindo Tbk

B Food Science Sorbitol Report provides analysis on regions which includes Competition Landscape, Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate. Key players playing dynamics role in Sorbitol market with respect to regions mentioned below: Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa. Sorbitol Market Report analyse major segmentation by types and application. Which includes market revenue and growth rate, consumption and growth rate, market price analysis 2013-2018.

Sorbitol Liquid

Sorbitol Powder Segmentation by application:

Toothpaste

Vitamin C

Food and Beverage

Chemical

Pharma