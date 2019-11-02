Sorbitol Market Research Report 2019-2024: Players/Suppliers, Region, Type and Application

Global “Sorbitol Market” Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry and profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market. The Sorbitol market report gives a top to bottom diagram of Product Specification, innovation, product type and production analysis considering major factors, such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

About Sorbitol

Sorbitol is is a sugar alcohol with a sweet taste which the human body metabolizes slowly. It can be obtained by reduction of glucose, which changes the aldehyde group to a hydroxyl group. Most sorbitol is made from corn syrup, but it is also found in nature, for example in apples, pears, peaches, and prunes. It is converted to fructose by sorbitol-6-phosphate 2-dehydrogenase. Sorbitol is an isomer of mannitol, another sugar alcohol; the two differ only in the orientation of the hydroxyl group on carbon 2. While similar, the two sugar alcohols have very different sources in nature, melting points, and uses.

Sorbitol Market Key Players:

Roquette

ADM

Ingredion

Ecogreen Oleochemicals

PT Sorini Agro Asia Corporindo Tbk

B Food Science

Gulshan Polyols

Maize Products

Ueno Fine Chemicals

Mitsubishi Shoji Foodtech

Tereos

Cargill

Global Sweeteners Holding

Shandong Tianli Pharmaceutical

PT AKR Corporindo

Luwei Pharmacy

Lihua Starch

Qingyuan Foods

Dongxiao Biotechnology

Caixin Sugar

Luzhou Group Global Sorbitol market is a growing market into the Healthcare sector at present years. The Sorbitol has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Sorbitol in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Sorbitol Market Types:

Sorbitol Liquid

Sorbitol Powder Sorbitol Market Applications:

Toothpaste

Vitamin C

Food and Beverage

Chemical

Pharma

So far, so many players entered into the Sorbitol industry for the high technology obstacles. Roquette is the largest supplier for Sorbitol, which takes up more than 12.75% in production. Roquette will reinforce its position as world leader in Sorbitol. For other suppliers, Chinese corporation PT AKR Corporindo occupies the largest market share in China.

Sorbitol is famous for the Toothpaste, Vitamin C, Food and Beverage, Chemical, Pharma industry. For the strong development of Toothpaste industry, demand of Sorbitol will be strong as well. For another, because of the low concentration of Sorbitol industry, China has been the main export region. As is investigated, demand growth rate of Sorbitol will be 3.23% in the following years.

The technology for Sorbitol is relatively mature. However, Sorbitol manufacturing is high energy-consumption. As a result, decrease of the pollution will be the technology research hotspot.

The worldwide market for Sorbitol is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 2710 million US$ in 2024, from 2260 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Sorbitol in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.