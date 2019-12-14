 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Sorting Equipment Market Analysis by Top Key Players, Industry Size and Share, Growth Factors, End Industries Forecast 2020 to 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 14, 2019

Sorting Equipment

Global “Sorting Equipment Market” report 2020 focuses on the Sorting Equipment industry by size, share, volume, value, and regional presence along with the types and applications. Sorting Equipment market report offers in-depth analysis and insights into developments impacting businesses and enterprises on global level. Additionally, the report comprehends the calculated predictable CAGR of the Sorting Equipment market resulting from previous records. Sorting Equipment market report also determines investment opportunities and probable threats in the industry based on an intelligent analysis.

About Sorting Equipment Market:

  • Sorting equipment refers to devices, such as lasers and cameras, that sort solid products in an automated manner. This type of sorting mechanism is also known as optical or digital sorting technology. The sorting equipment can sort objects based on size, color, shape, chemical composition, and structural properties.
  • The food sorting segment dominated the global sorting equipment market during 2017 and its dominance is expected to continue until the end of 2025. The automation of various processes in the food industry reduces costs, decreases the need for manual labor, increases productivity, improves efficiency, and enhances throughput, which will encourage manufacturers to invest more on sorting equipment.
  • EMEA accounted for the majority shares of the sorting equipment market during 2017 and according to this market research and analysis, the region will continue to dominate the market throughout the predicted period. To ensure a high degree of precision and efficiency, the food industry in this region increasingly focuses on the removal of impurities from products, which in turn, will boost the demand and adoption of sorting equipment.
  • The global Sorting Equipment market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

    • Sorting Equipment Market Covers Following Key Players:

  • Tomra
  • Sesotec
  • Buhler Sortex
  • Key Technology
  • BarcoVision
  • Satake USA
  • Aweta
  • Meyer
  • Beston (Henan) Machinery
  • CP Group
  • Daewon GSE
  • Raytec Vision
  • Greefa
  • Concept Engineers
  • TaiHo
  • RTT Steinert
  • BT-Wolfgang Binder
  • Binder+Co
  • Pellenc
  • Kingtiger(Shanghai) Environmental Technology

    • The Information for Each Competitor Includes:

    • Company Profile
    • Main Business Information 
    • SWOT Analysis 
    • Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 
    • Market Share

    In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Sorting Equipment:

    • History Year: 2014 – 2018
    • Base Year: 2018
    • Estimated Year: 2019
    • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Sorting Equipment in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

    Sorting Equipment Market by Types:

    Weight Sorting EquipmentSize Sorting EquipmentOther

    Sorting Equipment Market by Applications:

  • Food Sorting
  • Waste Sorting
  • Mineral Sorting
  • Other

    • The Study Objectives of Sorting Equipment Market Are:

    • To analyze and research the global Sorting Equipment status and future forecastï¼involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
    • To present the key Sorting Equipment manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
    • To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
    • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

    Detailed TOC of Sorting Equipment Market Report 2019-2025:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Sorting Equipment Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Sorting Equipment Market Size

    2.2 Sorting Equipment Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Key Trends for Sorting Equipment Markets & Products

    3 Market Size by Manufacturers

    3.1 Sorting Equipment Production by Manufacturers

    3.2 Sorting Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers

    3.3 Sorting Equipment Price by Manufacturers

    3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Sorting Equipment Production by Regions

    4.1 Global Sorting Equipment Production by Regions

    5 Sorting Equipment Consumption by Regions

    5.1 Global Sorting Equipment Consumption by Regions

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Sorting Equipment Production by Type

    6.2 Global Sorting Equipment Revenue by Type

    6.3 Sorting Equipment Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Sorting Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

    Continued……

