Soundbar Market 2019-2024 Research Reports by Size, Types, Applications and Regions

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

Soundbar

Global “Soundbar Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Soundbar in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Soundbar Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Samsung
  • Vizio
  • Yamaha
  • Sony
  • LG
  • Philips
  • Panasonic
  • Sharp
  • Bose
  • Polk Audio
  • Harman
  • JVC
  • Sonos
  • Canton
  • Xiaomi
  • Edifier

    The report provides a basic overview of the Soundbar industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Soundbar Market Types:

  • 2 Channel
  • 2.1 Channel
  • 5.1 Channel
  • Other

    Soundbar Market Applications:

  • Music
  • TV
  • Other

    Finally, the Soundbar market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Soundbar market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • According to QYResearch, the global Soundbar market will grow 3 percent to $3.03 billion in 2015.
  • Samsung, Vizio and Sony captured the top three revenue share spots in the Soundbar market in 2015. Samsung dominated with 16.47 percent revenue share, followed by Vizio with 13.59 percent revenue share and Sony with 8.44 percent revenue share.
  • In the next five years, the global consumption of Soundbar will show upward tendency further, consumption is expected in 2021 will be 41475 KUnits. The average operating rate will remain at 89% to 97%.
  • The worldwide market for Soundbar is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Soundbar in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 139

