Sous Vide Machine Market 2019 by Size Estimation, Data Source, Industry Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Sous Vide Machine Market Manufactures:

Anova

ChefSteps

Gourmia

Oliso

PolyScience Culinary

SousVide Supreme

VacMaster

Sansaire

Nomiku

Vonshef

Sous Vide Machine Market Types:

Immersion Types

Water Bath Types Sous Vide Machine Market Applications:

Home Use

Commercial Use Scope of Reports:

As more and more intense competition within the industry, the price of Sous Vide Machine was decrease in past few years. Sous vide equipment has existed for decades in professional kitchens around the world, but it has always been bulky, expensive, and overloaded with complex features. This type of equipment eventually made its way into high-end specialty retail shops, but remained limited to chefs and consumers with extensive culinary experience.

Cooking shows, social media, and online communities have furthered consumersâ knowledge of sous vide cooking, but it wasnât until Anova released the first affordable and easy-to-use consumer device that sous vide became accessible to home cooks. There are now many sous vide options available to the home cook.

Each of the Sous Vide Machine manufacturers has its own mature sales networks. Through retail stores, their authorized distributors or their partners, those Sous Vide Machine manufacturers keep keen on expanding their Sous Vide Machine sales. To achieve better sales businesses, Sous Vide Machine manufacturers usually invest on their marketing channel infrastructure every year.

The worldwide market for Sous Vide Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 25.3% over the next five years, will reach 700 million US$ in 2024, from 180 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.