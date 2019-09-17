Soy Protein Market 2019 Market Size, Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development Trends and Growth Rate by Regions to 2024

Soy protein is a protein that is isolated from soybean. It is made from soybean meal that has been dehulled and defatted. Dehulled and defatted soybeans are processed into different kinds of high protein commercial products: soy flour, concentrates, isolates and soy flour.

The industry is highly fragmented in terms of products, end uses and suppliers, but its markets can broadly be categorized as food industry and feed industry. Processed meat product, dairy replacement, and confectionery are important applications in food & beverage applications. Until 2016, China overall was the dominant producer and exporter of soy protein concentrate, but USA and Europe remained their stable position in global market. Leading players in soy protein industry are ADM, Cargill, CHS, DuPont, Yuwang Group, Gushen Biological Technology Group, Sojaprotein etc.In the report, our data covered Soy Protein Concentrate, Soy Protein Isolate, Textured Soy Protein and Soy Flour. In the four products, Soy Flour occupies the largest market share due to the cheap price and simple production process. Soy Protein Isolate has a high price. In the TSP market, ADM, DuPont, Sojaprotein and Shandong Yuxin Bio-Tech are the main participants. In the Soy Flour market, ADM, Cargill and CHS hold an absolute market share. In the SPC market, ADM, DuPont, Gushen Group, Tiancheng Group and Yuwang Group are market leaders. In the SPI market, ADM and CHS are market leaders.A key variable in the performance of soy protein producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. The materials of soy protein include soybean, alcohol and hydrochloric acid. This injects short-term volatility into margins and stock prices.

ADM

Cargill

CHS

DuPont

Yuwang Group

Gushen Group

Sojaprotein

Tiancheng Group

Wonderful Industrial Group

Scents Holdings

Goldensea Industry

Shansong Biological Products

FUJIOIL

IMCOPA

Shandong Sanwei

Hongzui Group

MECAGROUP

Sonic Biochem

Henan Fiber Source Soy Protein Market by Types

Soy Protein Concentrate

Soy Protein Isolate

Textured Soy Protein

Soy Flour Soy Protein Market by Applications

Processed Meat Products

Bakery and Confectionary

Beverage

Animal Feed