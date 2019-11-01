Spandrel Glass Market Production Market by Key Players, Market Size, Demand, Opportunities, Market Dynamic Forces & Forecast 2023

Spandrel glass is used to prevent materials or construction elements from being viewed from the exterior of a building. The primary function of spandrel glass is to cover non-visible areas including the areas between floors, hung ceiling areas, knee-wall areas below vision lights, and sometimes even columns or partitions. Spandrel glass is designed to mask vision through the structural areas of a building such as between floors and columns. Spandrel glass is widely used in curtain wall projects, where it provides non-transparence with high safety and resistance to corrosion. Spandrel glass must be heat treated to avoid thermal stress breakage. Solar Seal Spandrel Glass is lead-free and contains no organic solvents and can be handled at any stage without fear of personal or environmental harm.

Top manufacturers/players: Asahi Glass Co., NSG Group, Guardian Glass,LLC, Saint-Gobain, Taiwan Glass, Viracon, Trulite Glass & Aluminum Solutions, Vitrum Glass Group, Toro Aluminum Group of Companies, J.E. Berkowitz, Padiham Glass Ltd, Northwestern Industries, Inc

Spandrel Glass Market Segment by Type:

Ceramic Frit Spandrel Glass

Silicone Coated Spandrel Glass

Others Spandrel Glass Market Segment by Applications:

Commercial Building

Residential Building