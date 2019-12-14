Spark Plug and Glow Plug Market Cost Analysis, Size, Revenue and Gross Margin Analysis with Its Important Types and Application to 2025

Global “Spark Plug and Glow Plug Market” research provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry, the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the modern trends, present Spark Plug and Glow Plug market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture investors in understanding the businesses well and take good decisions.

Know About Spark Plug and Glow Plug Market:

A spark plug is an electronic device, which was integrated with cylinder head in the vehicle engine that produces electric spark to burn petrol. Similarly, a glow plug is an electrically heating device, which is integrated on the cylinder head of the diesel engine, which helps to start the diesel engine in a cold condition.

Increasing vehicle sales is one of the major factors for growth of the spark plug and glow plug market.

The global Spark Plug and Glow Plug market was 3600 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 6040 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Spark Plug and Glow Plug Market:

Borgwarner Inc

Delphi Automotive

Denso Corporation

Federal-Mogul Corporation

General Motors (Acdelco Corporation)

NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd

Robert Bosch Gmbh

UCI Fram Autobrands (Autolite)

Valeo

Weichai Power Co. Ltd.

Diesel engines

Petrol Engine

Others Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

Hot Plug

Cold Plug

Metal Glow Plug