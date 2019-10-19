Special Transformers Market 2019: Focuses on Product Sales, Size, Value, Market Share, Growth Opportunity and Regions

About Special Transformers

Transformer in addition to the exchange of AC voltage conversion, there are other uses, such as changing the frequency of power supply, rectifier equipment, power supply, welding equipment, power supply or electric power transformer, current transformers and so on. These special-purpose transformers are known as special transformers. Because of the working conditions and load conditions of these transformers, they can not be calculated by the general transformer calculation method.

ABB

SIEMENS

Alstom

Toshiba

TBEA

Tianwei

XD

The production process is analysed with respect to various aspects like, manufacturing plant distribution, capacity, commercial production, R&D status, raw material source and technology source.

Liquid Filled

Dry-type Special Transformers Market Applications:

Railway Industry

Electricity Industry