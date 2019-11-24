 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Specialty Paper Market 2019 by Industry Dynamics, Market Positioning, Pricing Strategy and Forecast By 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 24, 2019

Specialty Paper

Global “Specialty Paper Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Specialty Paper in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Specialty Paper Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • KapStone
  • Glatfelter
  • International Paper
  • Domtar
  • SMW
  • Georgia-Pacific
  • Ahlstrom-MunksjÃ¶
  • Kohler
  • UPM
  • Oji Group
  • Mondi
  • Stora Enso
  • Sappi
  • Fedrigoni
  • Nippon Paper
  • Onyx Specialty Papers
  • Wausau Coated Products
  • Inc.
  • Verso
  • Cascades
  • Delfort
  • Nine Dragons
  • Clearwater Paper
  • BPM
  • Twin Rivers
  • Flambeau Rivers
  • Little Rapids
  • Neenah Paper

    The report provides a basic overview of the Specialty Paper industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Specialty Paper Market Types:

  • Packaging Paper
  • Printing Paper
  • Printing Label Paper
  • Decor Paper
  • Release Liner Paper
  • Others

    Specialty Paper Market Applications:

  • Packaging & Labeling
  • Building & Construction
  • Food Service
  • Business and Communication
  • Industrial
  • Printing and Publishing

    Finally, the Specialty Paper market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Specialty Paper market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • Specialty papers, as their name implies, feature special products for special applications. In 2017, the total specialty paper and paperboard market consumption was 2273.3 K MT for Packaging & Labeling sectors. The Packaging and Labeling sector accounts for the largest volume, principally because of release papers, aseptic packaging, liquid packaging boards, and lightweight packaging papers. This sector represents 41.16% of total specialty paper consumption in 2017.
  • The worldwide market for Specialty Paper is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Specialty Paper in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  • No.of Pages: 136

    1 Specialty Paper Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Specialty Paper by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Specialty Paper Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Specialty Paper Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Specialty Paper Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Specialty Paper Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Specialty Paper Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Specialty Paper Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Specialty Paper Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Specialty Paper Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

