Specialty Paper Market 2019 by Industry Dynamics, Market Positioning, Pricing Strategy and Forecast By 2024

Global “Specialty Paper Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Specialty Paper in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Specialty Paper Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

KapStone

Glatfelter

International Paper

Domtar

SMW

Georgia-Pacific

Ahlstrom-MunksjÃ¶

Kohler

UPM

Oji Group

Mondi

Stora Enso

Sappi

Fedrigoni

Nippon Paper

Onyx Specialty Papers

Wausau Coated Products

Inc.

Verso

Cascades

Delfort

Nine Dragons

Clearwater Paper

BPM

Twin Rivers

Flambeau Rivers

Little Rapids

Neenah Paper The report provides a basic overview of the Specialty Paper industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Specialty Paper Market Types:

Packaging Paper

Printing Paper

Printing Label Paper

Decor Paper

Release Liner Paper

Others Specialty Paper Market Applications:

Packaging & Labeling

Building & Construction

Food Service

Business and Communication

Industrial

Specialty Paper Market Applications:

Business and Communication

Industrial

Printing and Publishing

Specialty papers, as their name implies, feature special products for special applications. In 2017, the total specialty paper and paperboard market consumption was 2273.3 K MT for Packaging & Labeling sectors. The Packaging and Labeling sector accounts for the largest volume, principally because of release papers, aseptic packaging, liquid packaging boards, and lightweight packaging papers. This sector represents 41.16% of total specialty paper consumption in 2017.

The worldwide market for Specialty Paper is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Specialty Paper in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.