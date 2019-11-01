 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape Market Dynamics, Size, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2019-2024

By Joann Wilson on November 1, 2019

Specialty

Global “Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape Market” report provides complete evaluation for those who are looking for Business expand in various regions, manufacturers, New entrants in the industry, Professional organisation/solutions providers, Government bodies, financial speculators and private value firms.

Reports presents an in-depth assessment of the Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape investments from 2019 till 2024.

About Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape:

Specialty pressure-sensitive tapes are defined as a series of pressure-sensitive tapes that can be only used in specific areas instead of multiple uses. As a kind of pressure-sensitive tapes, specialty pressure-sensitive tapes adhere to surfaces when pressure is applied and do not require solvents, heat, or other agents. These tapes are used in the industrial and construction applications because of their high-tensile strength. They are also used in the healthcare and automotive industries for their fastening and bonding properties. Many variants of these tapes, such as double-sided tapes, are available in the market.

Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape Market Key Players:

  • 3M
  • Avery Dennison
  • Intertape Polymer
  • Berry Plastics
  • Nitto Denko
  • American Biltrite
  • Essentra
  • Mactac
  • Scapa
  • tesa
  • Arkema (Bostik)
  • Shurtape Technologies
  • DeWAL Industries
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Syntac Coated Products
  • CCT Tapes
  • Adhesives Research
  • Lamart Corp
  • Cantech
  • Coroplast Tape Corporation
  • Worthen Industries
  • Cardinal Health
  • Main Tape
  • Adhesive Applications
  • Medline Medical
  • DYNAREX
  • McKesson

    Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years.

    Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape Market Types:

  • Single Coated Tape
  • Double Coated Tape
  • Reinforced Single Coated Tape
  • Unsupported Single Coated Tape
  • Others

    Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape Market Applications:

  • Electrical
  • Medical
  • Automotive
  • White Goods
  • Hygiene
  • Paper/Printing
  • Building/Construction
  • Retail/Graphics
  • Aerospace
  • Others

    Scope of the Report:

  • 3M is the leading company in USA specialty pressure sensitive tape industry which produce products accounts for more than 25% of USA market. Though tape plant of 3M is distributed around the world, it specialty pressure sensitive tapes are mainly manufactured in USA. The following players in this field are Avery Dennison and Intertape Polymer, the production amount of which are much lower, though. Generally, the specialty pressure sensitive tape industry is concentrated compared with the whole pressure sensitive tape area, but still quite fragmented. The sales revenue of medium sized players are rather even and looks small compared with leading players like 3M. It is their professions in each industry that brought in this situation. The end use of specialty pressure sensitive tape is fragmented as more than 10 categories, among which, electronics, automotive and medical are the major applications. It is estimated that the growth in hygiene area would be met with rapid increase due to the growing attention in health care industry. Also, traditional specialty pressure sensitive tapes that used in industrial application would still be the steady usage.
  • The price of specialty pressure sensitive tape has been trending down for the past years past years, due to the fierce competition in this field. Also, the market is vulnerable to economic situation change. The depression of local market would greatly influence the revenue of specialty pressure sensitive tape producers, compared with common pressure sensitive tape manufacturers. We tend to believe this market is highly mature in USA, and challenges would be faced in price competition with developing countries, industry monopoly and increasingly growing wage standard in USA. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
  • The worldwide market for Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    1 Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

