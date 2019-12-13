Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Analysis by Top Key Players, Industry Size and Share, Growth Factors, End Industries Forecast 2020 to 2025

Global “Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market” Report 2020 offers an extensive analysis of Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes industry with the business strategy, changing market status, current market size, share, sales, volume, import/export scenario. It also defines the structure of market segmentation, cost structure, manufacturing process, and raw material used. Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes market report will shed light on many critical points and trends of the industry which are useful for our esteemed clients. The report analysis the market of Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes by main manufactures and geographic regions.

Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Analysis:

Specialty pressure-sensitive tapes are defined as a series of pressure-sensitive tapes that can be only used in specific areas instead of multiple uses. As a kind of pressure-sensitive tapes, specialty pressure-sensitive tapes adhere to surfaces when pressure is applied and do not require solvents, heat, or other agents. These tapes are used in the industrial and construction applications because of their high-tensile strength. They are also used in the healthcare and automotive industries for their fastening and bonding properties. Many variants of these tapes, such as double-sided tapes, are available in the market.

3M is the leading company in USA specialty pressure sensitive tape industry which produce products accounts for more than 25% of USA market. Though tape plant of 3M is distributed around the world, it specialty pressure sensitive tapes are mainly manufactured in USA. The following players in this field are Avery Dennison and Intertape Polymer, the production amount of which are much lower, though. Generally, the specialty pressure sensitive tape industry is concentrated compared with the whole pressure sensitive tape area, but still quite fragmented. The sales revenue of medium sized players are rather even and looks small compared with leading players like 3M. It is their professions in each industry that brought in this situation. The end use of specialty pressure sensitive tape is fragmented as more than 10 categories, among which, electronics, automotive and medical are the major applications. It is estimated that the growth in hygiene area would be met with rapid increase due to the growing attention in health care industry. Also, traditional specialty pressure sensitive tapes that used in industrial application would still be the steady usage.

The price of specialty pressure sensitive tape has been trending down for the past years past years, due to the fierce competition in this field. Also, the market is vulnerable to economic situation change. The depression of local market would greatly influence the revenue of specialty pressure sensitive tape producers, compared with common pressure sensitive tape manufacturers. We tend to believe this market is highly mature in USA, and challenges would be faced in price competition with developing countries, industry monopoly and increasingly growing wage standard in USA. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

In 2019, the market size of Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Some Major Players of Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Are:

3M

Avery Dennison

Intertape Polymer

Berry Plastics

Nitto Denko

American Biltrite

Essentra

Mactac

Scapa

TESA

Arkema (Bostik)

Shurtape Technologies

DeWAL Industries

Johnson & Johnson

Syntac Coated Products

CCT Tapes

Adhesives Research

Lamart Corp

Cantech

Coroplast Tape Corporation

Worthen Industries

Cardinal Health

Main Tape

Adhesive Applications

Medline Medical

DYNAREX

McKesson

Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Segmentation by Types:

Single Coated Tape

Double Coated Tape

Reinforced Single Coated Tape

Unsupported Single Coated Tape

Others

Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Segmentation by Applications:

Electrical

Medical

Automotive

White Goods

Hygiene

Paper/Printing

Building/Construction

Retail/Graphics

Aerospace

Others

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

The Report Covers the Following Questions:

What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving the growth of the market?

What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects to the market applications into the market?

At what stage of development are the key market products?

What are the shortcomings that has to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?

What is the outlook for the industry?

What difference does performance characteristics of Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes create from those of established entities?

Target Audience of the Global Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

Chapter 1: Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Product Overview, Market Segment, Size, Sales, Growth Rate, Price by Type

Chapter 2: Global Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Competition, Sales, Price, Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types, and Trends by Company

Chapter 3: Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Applications and Specifications, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

Chapter 4: Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Status, Size, CAGR, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Outlook by Regions

Chapter 5: Market Sales, and Share Segment by Application/End Users

Chapter 6: Global Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

Chapter 7: Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Upstream Raw Materials, Price, Key Suppliers, Cost Structure, Manufacturing Expenses, Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter 8: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

Chapter 9: Research Findings and Conclusion

