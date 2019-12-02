Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Growth Rate 2019 | Global Analysis by Size, Share, Revenue, Top Key Players, and Forecast to 2025

Global “Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market” report 2019 helps to provide market status based on product type, applications, and regions. Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes market report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the valuation of the development of the most remarkable Key players. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14614539

Top Key Players of Global Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Are:

3M

Avery Dennison

Intertape Polymer

Berry Plastics

Nitto Denko

American Biltrite

Essentra

Mactac

Scapa

TESA

Arkema (Bostik)

Shurtape Technologies

DeWAL Industries

Johnson & Johnson

Syntac Coated Products

CCT Tapes

Adhesives Research

Lamart Corp

Cantech

Coroplast Tape Corporation

Worthen Industries

Cardinal Health

Main Tape

Adhesive Applications

Medline Medical

DYNAREX

McKesson

About Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market:

Specialty pressure-sensitive tapes are defined as a series of pressure-sensitive tapes that can be only used in specific areas instead of multiple uses. As a kind of pressure-sensitive tapes, specialty pressure-sensitive tapes adhere to surfaces when pressure is applied and do not require solvents, heat, or other agents. These tapes are used in the industrial and construction applications because of their high-tensile strength. They are also used in the healthcare and automotive industries for their fastening and bonding properties. Many variants of these tapes, such as double-sided tapes, are available in the market.

3M is the leading company in USA specialty pressure sensitive tape industry which produce products accounts for more than 25% of USA market. Though tape plant of 3M is distributed around the world, it specialty pressure sensitive tapes are mainly manufactured in USA. The following players in this field are Avery Dennison and Intertape Polymer, the production amount of which are much lower, though. Generally, the specialty pressure sensitive tape industry is concentrated compared with the whole pressure sensitive tape area, but still quite fragmented. The sales revenue of medium sized players are rather even and looks small compared with leading players like 3M. It is their professions in each industry that brought in this situation. The end use of specialty pressure sensitive tape is fragmented as more than 10 categories, among which, electronics, automotive and medical are the major applications. It is estimated that the growth in hygiene area would be met with rapid increase due to the growing attention in health care industry. Also, traditional specialty pressure sensitive tapes that used in industrial application would still be the steady usage.

The price of specialty pressure sensitive tape has been trending down for the past years past years, due to the fierce competition in this field. Also, the market is vulnerable to economic situation change. The depression of local market would greatly influence the revenue of specialty pressure sensitive tape producers, compared with common pressure sensitive tape manufacturers. We tend to believe this market is highly mature in USA, and challenges would be faced in price competition with developing countries, industry monopoly and increasingly growing wage standard in USA. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

In 2019, the market size of Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Inquire and share your questions if any before the purchase on this report at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14614539

Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Types:

Single Coated Tape

Double Coated Tape

Reinforced Single Coated Tape

Unsupported Single Coated Tape

Others

Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Applications:

Electrical

Medical

Automotive

White Goods

Hygiene

Paper/Printing

Building/Construction

Retail/Graphics

Aerospace

Others

The Report Can Answer the Following Questions:

What is the global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes?

Who are the global key manufacturers of Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Industry How being their operating situation (capacity, production, price, cost, gross and revenue)?

What are the types and applications of Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes What being the market share of each type and application?

What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes What being the manufacturing process of Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes?

What will the Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes market size and the growth rate be in 2025?

What are the key factors driving the global Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes industry?

Purchase This Report (Price 3280 USD for A Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14614539

Geographical Segmentation:

Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Size

2.2 Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Key Trends for Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Production by Regions

4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 China

4.4 Southeast Asia

4.5 India

5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

5.1 Global Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Size by Type

5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Production by Type

6.2 Global Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Revenue by Type

6.3 Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Breakdown Data by Application

Continued……

For Detailed TOC – https://www.industryresearch.co/TOC/14614539#TOC

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Light Field Market: 2019 Global Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Size and 2025 Forecast Research Report

Digital Tire Pressure Gauge Market 2019 | Estimated Size, Growth Rate, Share, Future Trends of Top Key Players with Forecast to 2025

Premium Chocolate Market 2019-2022 Offers a Detailed Study on Development and Market Trends Adopted by Competitors

Foundry Equipment Market 2019-2024: Global Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Demand, Revenue and Forecasts Research

Cable Connector Market Size, Share – 2019 in-Depth Analysis by Market Size, Share, Key Players, and Regions, Business Expansion Plans Covered Forecast till 2024