Specialty Surfactants Market by Industry Overview, Suppliers, Sales Volume, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

Specialty Surfactant is surface active agent that changes a liquidâs surface tension. Surfactants are the basic cleaning agent in consumer and industrial cleaning products such as detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, floors, walls, as well as shampoos, lotions, toothpastes and cosmetics. Other applications include fabric softeners, lubricating ingredients, emulsifiers for spreading agricultural products, and industrial applications such as latex systems, plastics and composites.

Specialty Surfactants Market Types:

Anionic surfactant

Cationic surfactant

Amphoteric surfactant

Nonionic surfactant Specialty Surfactants Market Applications:

Detergent

Textile

Cosmetics

Mining

Paint & Coating

Others

Europe has the largest surfactant consumption in 2016 with 25.11% consumption market share; Followed by North America and China, which occupied 22.03% and 18.93% consumption market share.

There are more applications in detergents for surfactants. Detergents occupied nearly 49.31% market share in 2016 and textile occupied about 16.75%. Cosmetics, mining and paint & coating each take 5% to 9%. The rest applications totally take less than 12% market share.

The worldwide market for Specialty Surfactants is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.7% over the next five years, will reach 33400 million US$ in 2024, from 30100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.