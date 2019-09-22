Spectacle Frame Market 2019 Offers Newest Market Data by Size, Market Future Trends, Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate by Types and Applications Forecast till 2025

Spectacle Frames, or glasses frames are usually made of different materials, including acetate, TR90, titanium, monel, stainless steel, aluminum. Of course also the combination with different materials. This report focuses on spectacle frames that are divided into full-frame, half-frame and frameless frames.

The global Spectacle Frame market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Spectacle Frame market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Rodenstock (Germany)

Shuron (US)

Luxottica (Italy)

Safilo Group (Italy)

Seiko (Japan)

Oakley (US)

NIKON (Japan)

Banton Frameworks (UK)

Clive & Wally Eyewear (Australia)

Optoplast Actman Eyewear (UK)

Modo Eyewear (US)

Charmant (Japan)

Maui Jim (US)

Montblanc (Germany)

Silhouette (Austria)

Persol (Italy)

Vera Bradley (US)

PARIM (China)

Parim Optical (China)

Shanghai EFE Eyewear Corp (China)

Molsion (China)

Regions Covered in the Spectacle Frame Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Consumer Goods Market by Applications:

Men

Women

Kids Consumer Goods Market by Types:

Full Rim Frames

Half-Rim Frames