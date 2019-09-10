Spectrometer Market 2019 | Top Leading Countries, Companies, Consumption, Drivers, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast 2024

Short Details of Spectrometer Market Report – Spectrometer is an instrument used to measure properties of light over a specific portion of the electromagnetic spectrum, a spectrometer is an apparatus to measure a spectrum，in particular, show the intensity of light as a function of wavelength or of frequency.

Global Spectrometer market competition by top manufacturers

Thermo Scientific

Bruker

Agilent Technologies

Danaher

Shimadzu

AMETEK (Spectro)

Spectris

WATERS

Hitachi

Horiba

B&W Tek

PerkinElmer

Analytik Jena

Skyray Instrument

Focused Photonics Inc (FPI)

Avantes

First, for industry structure analysis, the Spectrometer industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 50 % of the revenue market. Regionally, North America is the biggest production value area of valves, also the leader in the whole Spectrometer industry.

Second, the production of Spectrometer increased from 34.78 million units in 2012 to 52.85 million units in 2016 with an average growth rate of 11.02%.

Third, North America occupied 38.76% of the production market in 2016. It is followed by Europe and Japan, which respectively account for around 28.13% and 14.19% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of production. Geographically, North America was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 35.18% of the global consumption volume in 2016.

The worldwide market for Spectrometer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% over the next five years, will reach 13300 million US$ in 2024, from 8650 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Spectrometer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Mass Spectrometry

Atomic Spectrometry

Molecular Spectrometry By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Pharmaceuticals

General Industry

Food & Beverage