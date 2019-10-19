Speed Doors Market | Global Research Report by Size, Manufactures, Types and Forecast (2019-2024)

Global "Speed Doors Market" 2014-2024 Report provides an analytical calculation of the prime challenges faced by this Market currently and in the coming years, which helps Market participants in understanding the problems they may face while operating in this Market over a longer period.

Various Speed Doors industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost and revenue.

About Speed Doors

Speed Doors are door systems, mainly used in industrial applications. They are technical enhancements of the generally known sectional doors, PVC fabric doors or roller shutters. The main difference is that the durable construction provides a higher operating speed and they are able to sustain a higher number of cycles (opening and closing cycles) and require lower maintenance and repair cost. The speed can reach 4.0 m and beyond per second. Depending on the intended field of application, horizontal or vertical operating door types are available. They reduce to the maximum air currents and losses of ambient temperatures, and they make the intense flow of people and vehicles easier.In North America, the Door and Access Systems Manufacturing Association (DASMA) defines high-performance doors as non-residential, powered doors, characterized by rolling, folding, sliding or swinging action, that are either high-cycle (minimum 100 cycles/day) or high-speed (minimum 20 inches(508 mm)/second), this report focuses on high-speed doors only. High strains, caused by the high operating speed (up to 4 m/s) and the frequency of openings, have to be taken into account during construction. In the same way, basic conditions like size and installation location add up to considerable requirements regarding safety and control technique.

Various costs involved in the production of Speed Doors are discussed further. This includes labour cost, depreciation cost, raw material cost and other costs. The production process is analysed with respect to various aspects like, manufacturing plant distribution, capacity, commercial production, R&D status, raw material source and technology source. This provides the basic information about the Speed Doors industry.

Rolling Doors

Folding Doors

Sliding Doors

Swinging Doors

Others Speed Doors Market Applications:

Large Exterior Openings

Pharmaceutical Environment

Food & Drink Industry

Warehouse and Loading Bays