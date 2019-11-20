Spinal Implants and Devices Market 2019-Industry Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Revenue, Key Players, and Latest Trends Forecast to 2025

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Medtronic

DePuy Synthes

Stryker Corporation

NuVasive

Zimmer Biomet

Globus Medical

Alphatec Spine

Orthofix International

LDR Holding Corporation

Spinal Implants and Devices Market Segment by Type

Fusion Devices

Spinal Biologics

Spinal Implants and Devices Market Segment by Application

Open Spine Surgery

Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery