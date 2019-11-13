Spinal Surgical Robots Market 2019 :Size, Share, Global Production,Supply,Sales and Future Demand Market Research Report, Market Strategies, and Market Forecast to 2024

“Spinal Surgical Robots Market” report tells about the production process, raw materials and equipment suppliers, various production associated prices, historical & autonomous price, earnings, need and supply information, the actual procedure.

Short Details of Spinal Surgical Robots Market Report – Spinal surgery has evolved dramatically over the years as advances in technology have made it possible to improve surgical techniques.Spinal surgery involves the modification of the affected area of the back bones and nerves. The implantation of one or more screws or components is a very delicate surgery. The robot can achieve better precision than can a skilled surgeon.Robotic procedures offer significant cost savings in terms of pre- and post-operation care costs and length of stay at hospitals. Technological advances and breakthroughs leverage new materials and new sensor configurations. Sophisticated software is further evolving product implementation: Clinically efficient solutions, Clinically less complex surgery, Shorter length of stay, Minimally invasive surgery, Financially lower cost and Operationally more simple.

Global Spinal Surgical Robots market competition by top manufacturers

Mazor Robotics

Medtech S.A

TINA VI Medical Technologies

Globus Medical

North America is the largest sales region for Spinal Surgical Robots which the sales number is about 96 units with the market share of 67% in 2017. Europe is the second largest sales region of Spinal Surgical Robots sales about 24Unit.

The worldwide market for Spinal Surgical Robots is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 33.6% over the next five years, will reach 380 million US$ in 2024, from 67 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Spinal Surgical Robots in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Separate System

Combining System

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Disc Replacement

Spine Fusion

Other

