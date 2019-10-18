Spinal Surgical Robots Market | Recent Study Including Vendor Profiles, Latest Improvements, Emerging Opportunities and Forecast 2024

The report shows positive growth in “Spinal Surgical Robots Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Spinal Surgical Robots industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Spinal Surgical Robots Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Spinal surgery has evolved dramatically over the years as advances in technology have made it possible to improve surgical techniques.Spinal surgery involves the modification of the affected area of the back bones and nerves. The implantation of one or more screws or components is a very delicate surgery. The robot can achieve better precision than can a skilled surgeon.Robotic procedures offer significant cost savings in terms of pre- and post-operation care costs and length of stay at hospitals. Technological advances and breakthroughs leverage new materials and new sensor configurations. Sophisticated software is further evolving product implementation: Clinically efficient solutions, Clinically less complex surgery, Shorter length of stay, Minimally invasive surgery, Financially lower cost and Operationally more simple.

Some top manufacturers in Spinal Surgical Robots Market: –

Mazor Robotics

Medtech S.A

TINA VI Medical Technologies

Globus Medical. and many more Scope of Spinal Surgical Robots Report:

North America is the largest sales region for Spinal Surgical Robots which the sales number is about 96 units with the market share of 67% in 2017. Europe is the second largest sales region of Spinal Surgical Robots sales about 24Unit.

The worldwide market for Spinal Surgical Robots is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 33.6% over the next five years, will reach 380 million US$ in 2024, from 67 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study. Spinal Surgical Robots Market Segment by Type, covers:

Separate System

Combining System Spinal Surgical Robots Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Disc Replacement

Spine Fusion