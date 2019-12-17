Spinal Traction Market Size 2020: Segmentation and Global Analysis by Latest Trends, Share, Development and Growth by Regions to 2024

Global “Spinal Traction Market” 2020-2024 discovers numerous significant aspects related to Spinal Traction market covering industry environment, segmentation analysis, and modest landscape. A comprehensive and elaborate major analysis report highlights numerous facts such as development factors, industry enhancement strategies, statistical progress to understand the market on a global scale.

Spinal traction devices are used to decompress and stabilize the spine to treat various spine disorders or orthopaedic conditions such as muscle contracture, bone fractures, bone deformities such as oliosis, kyphosis and lordosis, etc..

Spinal Traction Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Saunders Group

Scrip

BTL

Stoll Medizintechnik

Hill Laboratories

VAX-D Medical Technologies

Spinetronics

Dentsply International

Medtronic

CERT Health Sciences

Spinal Designs International and many more. Spinal Traction Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Spinal Traction Market can be Split into:

Manual Spinal Traction

Mechanical Spinal Traction. By Applications, the Spinal Traction Market can be Split into:

Slipped Discs

Bone Spurs

Degenerative Disc Disease

Herniated Discs

Facet Disease

Sciatica

Foramina Stenosis