Spinal Trauma Devices Market 2019 Competitive Landscape of Manufactures, Growth Rate and Forecast 2024

About Spinal Trauma Devices:

Spinal trauma refers to a severe injury to the spinal cord and requires the fixation of spinal trauma devices to treat bone deformities, facilitate bone fusion, strengthen and stabilize the spinal cord, and prevent further damage and complications.

Spinal Trauma Devices Market Manufactures:

Medtronic

DePuy Synthes

Stryker

NuVasive

Globus Medical

Zimmer Biomet

K2M

B. Braun

Orthofix

Alphatec

RTI Surgical

Invibio

MicroPort

Xtant Medical

Wright Medical

Spinal Trauma Devices Market Types:

Spinal Fusion

Non-fusion Products

Other Spinal Trauma Devices Market Applications:

Open Surgery

Minimally Invasive Surgery

The classification of Spinal Trauma Devices includes Spinal Fusion products, Non-fusion Products and Others; and the proportion of Spinal Fusion products in 2017 is about 58.89%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Spinal Trauma Devices is widely used for Open Surgery and Minimally Invasive Surgery. The most proportion of Spinal Trauma Devices is for Open Surgery, and the consumption proportion in 2017 is about 90.25%.

North America region is the largest consumption region of Spinal Trauma Devices, with a Sales market share nearly 47% in 2017. Europe is the second largest consumption place of Spinal Trauma Devices, enjoying Sales market share nearly 25% in 2017.

Market competition is intense. Medtronic, DePuy Synthes, Stryker, NuVasive, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Spinal Trauma Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 14300 million US$ in 2024, from 10800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.