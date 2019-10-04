Sponge Rubber Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2024

Global “Sponge Rubber Market” report distributes a detailed study of present and upcoming opportunities to clarify the future investment in the market. Global Sponge Rubber market 2019-2024 report shares information regarding production, consumption, export, and Import by Regions.

About Sponge Rubber:

This report studies the Sponge Rubber market.Sponge Rubber refers to rubber that has been manufactured with a foaming agent to create an air-filled matrix structure. It is also called foam rubber, cellular rubber, expanded rubber or foam sponge rubber and so on.

Competitive Key Vendors-

RubberMill

GCP Industrial Products

American National Rubber

Kirkhill Manufacturing Company (KMC)

Martins Rubber

Colonial DPP

SJG International

Griswold

Elasto Proxy

Stockwell Elastomerics

CGR Products

Saint-Gobain

Mosites Rubber Company

EMKA GROUP

Zeon Corporation

Fostek

Monmouth Rubber & Plastics

OHJI RUBBER & CHEMICALS CO.

LTD.

Foamty Corp.

Changzhou Tiansheng

Sansheng industry

Quanzhou NingShun

Closed-cell Rubber

Open-cell Rubber

Other Sponge Rubber Market Applications:

Automotive Industry

Building & Construction

Aerospace Industry

Medical Industry

Daily Necessities

Other This report also presents the manufacturer’s landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major manufacturers operating in the Sponge Rubber industry. Scope of Sponge Rubber Market:

North America is the dominate producer of sponge rubber, the production was 1993701 Cubic Meters in 2017, accounting for about 24.35% of the total amount. China has the highest production growth rate of 2.07% from 2013 to 2018. A huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should be further improved.

The industry concentration of sponge rubber is very low. There are many players around the world. The top five companies occupied about 10.38% production share of the market in 2017.

Under the influence of raw materials, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of sponge rubber fluctuate from 2013 to 2018. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

The worldwide market for Sponge Rubber is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 7410 million US$ in 2024, from 5990 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.