Sports Bras Market Report by Manufacturers, Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers, Growth, Countries, Revenue, and Forecast

By Joann Wilson on October 15, 2019

Sports Bras Market report 2019-2024 provides a detailed analysis on major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa. Sports Bras market analysis provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regional development status, segmentations with product type and application.

Sports Bras market report covers Industry size, production, consumption, sales, revenue, market share, gross margin, cost, gross, market share, CAGR, imports & exports, and market influencing factors.

A sports bra is a bra that provides support to female breasts during physical exercise. Sturdier than typical bras, they minimize breast movement, alleviate discomfort, and reduce potential damage to chest ligaments. Many women wear sports bras to reduce pain, and physical discomfort caused by breast movement during exercise. Some sports bras are designed to be worn as outerwear during exercise such as jogging.

Sports Bras market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer as per following. Top Manufacturer Included in Sports Bras market are: –

  • Nike
  • Adidas
  • HanesBrands
  • Lululemon Athletica
  • Brooks Sports and many more

    Scope of Sports Bras Report:

  • The global average price of Sports Bras is in the increasing trend, from 7.45 USD/Unit in 2013 to 7.89 USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.The classification of Sports Bras includes light support type, medium support type, and high support type. And the proportion of medium support type in 2017 is about 55%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.Sports Bras is widely sold through specialty stores, supermarket, E-commerce and other channels. The most proportion of Sports Bras is sold through specialty stores, and the proportion in 2017 is about 45%.North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 30% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28%. Market competition is intense. Nike, Adidas, HanesBrands, Lululemon Athletica, Brooks Sports, Under Armour, Lorna Jane, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. The worldwide market for Sports Bras is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.8% over the next five years, will reach 11700 million US$ in 2024, from 6300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Sports Bras Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Light Support
  • Medium Support
  • High Support

    Sports Bras Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Specialty Stores
  • Supermarket
  • E-commerce
  • Others

    Key Performing Regions in the Sports Bras Industry:

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    What Sports Bras Market Research Offers:

    • Sports Bras Industry gives assessments for the regional level analysis with Production, Sales, Consumption, Imports and Exports.
    • Sports Bras market provides manufacturers with basic information, product category, sales revenue, price, and gross margin (2014-2019).
    • Sports Bras market forecasts for a minimum of 5 years of all the mentioned segments.
    • Global Sports Bras industry shares drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities are analyzed.
    • Provides strategies for the new entrants in Sports Bras Industry.
    • Sports Bras Manufacturing process, suppliers, price, production and consumption analysis, cost and industry chain analysis.
    • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financial, and recent development data

    And many more…

