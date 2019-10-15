Sports Bras Market Report by Manufacturers, Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers, Growth, Countries, Revenue, and Forecast

A sports bra is a bra that provides support to female breasts during physical exercise. Sturdier than typical bras, they minimize breast movement, alleviate discomfort, and reduce potential damage to chest ligaments. Many women wear sports bras to reduce pain, and physical discomfort caused by breast movement during exercise. Some sports bras are designed to be worn as outerwear during exercise such as jogging.

Sports Bras market competition by top manufacturers includes:

Nike

Adidas

HanesBrands

Lululemon Athletica

and others.

The global average price of Sports Bras is in the increasing trend, from 7.45 USD/Unit in 2013 to 7.89 USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.The classification of Sports Bras includes light support type, medium support type, and high support type. And the proportion of medium support type in 2017 is about 55%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.Sports Bras is widely sold through specialty stores, supermarket, E-commerce and other channels. The most proportion of Sports Bras is sold through specialty stores, and the proportion in 2017 is about 45%.North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 30% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28%. Market competition is intense. Nike, Adidas, HanesBrands, Lululemon Athletica, Brooks Sports, Under Armour, Lorna Jane, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. The worldwide market for Sports Bras is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.8% over the next five years, will reach 11700 million US$ in 2024, from 6300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study. Sports Bras Market Segment by Type, covers:

Light Support

Medium Support

High Support Sports Bras Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Specialty Stores

Supermarket

E-commerce