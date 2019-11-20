Sports Turf Market 2019: Industry Trends, Size, Growth Insight, Share, Competitive Analysis, Statistics, Regional, And Global Industry Forecast To 2024

“Sports Turf Market” 2019 Industry research report covers the industry overview with Marketplace Size, Share, Development, futuristic cost, earnings, demand and distribution data. It vast repository offers an analytical summary of the marketplace that can help to the new and existing player to take a significant decision.

Short Details of Sports Turf Market Report – Sports Turf is turf used in sports stadium.Artificial turf is a surfacing material used to imitate grass and has been around for several decades and used in different sports stadium.

Global Sports Turf market competition by top manufacturers

Shaw Sports Turf

Ten Cate

Hellas Construction

FieldTurf

SportGroup Holding

ACT USA Sports

Controlled Products

Sprinturf

CoCreation Grass

Domo Sports Grass

TurfStore

Global Syn-Turf

Inc.

DuPont

Challenger Industires

Mondo S.p.A.

Polytan GmbH

Sports Field Holdings

Taishan

ForestGrass

Currently, there are many producing companies in the United States region. The main market players are Shaw Sports Turf, Ten Cate, Hellas Construction, FieldTurf, SportGroup Holding, ACT USA Sports, Controlled Products, Sprinturf, CoCreation Grass,

Domo Sports Grass, TurfStore, Global Syn-Turf, Inc., DuPont, Challenger Industires, Mondo S.p.A., Polytan GmbH, Sports Field Holdings, Taishan, Forest Grass and so on.

Sports Turf used in the playground including Football Stadium, Baseball Stadium, Tennis & Paddle Stadium, Multisport Stadium, American Football and Others. Report data showed that 26.60% of the Sports Turf market demand in Multisport Stadium, 19.74% in American Football in 2016.

There are three kinds of Sports Turf, which are PE Sports Turf, PP Sports Turf and Nylon Sports Turf. PE Sports Turf is important in the Sports Turf, with a sales market share nearly 38.36% in 2016.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Sports Turf industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Sports Turf have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

The worldwide market for Sports Turf is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Sports Turf in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

PE Sports Turf

PP Sports Turf

Nylon Sports Turf

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Football Stadium

Baseball Stadium

Tennis & Paddle Stadium

Multisport Stadium

American Football

Others

Table of Contents

1 Sports Turf Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sports Turf

1.2 Classification of Sports Turf by Types

1.2.1 Global Sports Turf Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Sports Turf Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.3 Global Sports Turf Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Sports Turf Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.4 Global Sports Turf Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Sports Turf Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Sports Turf Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Sports Turf Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Sports Turf Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Sports Turf Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Sports Turf Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Sports Turf (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Sports Turf Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Sports Turf Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Sports Turf Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Sports Turf Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Sports Turf Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Sports Turf Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Sports Turf Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Sports Turf Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Sports Turf Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Sports Turf Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Sports Turf Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Sports Turf Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Sports Turf Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA Sports Turf Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Sports Turf Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Sports Turf Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Sports Turf Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Sports Turf Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Sports Turf Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Sports Turf Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Sports Turf Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Sports Turf Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Sports Turf Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global Sports Turf Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Sports Turf Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global Sports Turf Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Main Entrance Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Guestroom Doors and Locks Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.5 Energy Management Systems Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.6 Kitchen and Bathroom Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.7 Window Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.8 Others Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global Sports Turf Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Sports Turf Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Sports Turf Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Hotels Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Resorts Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global Sports Turf Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Sports Turf Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global Sports Turf Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America Sports Turf Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe Sports Turf Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Sports Turf Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America Sports Turf Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa Sports Turf Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

