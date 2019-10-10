Sports Turf Market 2019 Key Manufacturers Analysis by Profile, Product Picture and Specification, Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value

Global “Sports Turf Market” an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Sports Turf market is provided in detail in the report.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

The industry is relatively fragmented, the key brand includes Shaw Sports Turf, Ten Cate, Hellas Construction, FieldTurf, SportGroup Holding, Controlled Products, Sprinturf, CoCreation Grass, Domo Sports Grass, Global Syn-Turf, Inc., DuPont, Mondo S.p.A. Polytan GmbH, Sports Field Holdings, Taishan, ForestGrass. The characteristic of the Sports Turf helps drive the growth of the Sports Turf market during the forecast period. By product, the global Sports Turf market is classified into PP Sports Turf, PE Sports Turf, Nylon Sports Turf. By application, it is segmented into Football Stadium, Baseball Stadium, Tennis & Paddle Stadium, Multisport Stadium, American Football. According to this study, over the next five years the Sports Turf market will register a 6.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2170 million by 2024, from US$ 1560 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Sports Turf business. Segmentation by product type:

PP Sports Turf

PE Sports Turf

Nylon Sports Turf Segmentation by application:

Football Stadium

Baseball Stadium

Tennis & Paddle Stadium

Multisports Stadium

American Football