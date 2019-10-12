Sprocket Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Market Size, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

About Sprocket Market Report: Sprockets are teeth like projections arranged on a wheel rim to engage the links of a chain. They engage chains in many different power transmission and conveyor systems. They are mainly made of cast iron, sintered metal and carbon steel. Inserted sprockets are also designed to reduce noise and operation. The sprocket must be inspected once a month for wear and if the teeth are worn down or are broken they should be replaced. They are often an economic, reliable drive system for long running, continuous drive applications with maximum absorption of shock and minimum torque loads.

Top manufacturers/players: Tsubaki, Martin Sprocket & Gear, SCS, Katayama, Linn Gear, SKF, Renold, Renqiu Chuangyi, G&G Manufacturing, Allied Locke, Xinghua Donghua Gear, WM Berg, Ravi Transmission, Precision Gears, ABL Products, Sit S.p.A, B&B Manufacturing, Van Zeeland, Amec, Maurey

Sprocket Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Sprocket Market Segment by Type:

Roller Chain Sprockets

Engineering Class Sprockets Sprocket Market Segment by Applications:

Belt drive systems