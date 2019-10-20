 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Sputtering Target Material Market Driving Factors, Industry Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends, Outlook -2024

By Joann Wilson on October 20, 2019

Sputtering

Global “Sputtering Target Material Market” research report is a whole analysis of the growth route based on the historical, current, and future prospects of the global Sputtering Target Material Market. It offers an assessment of the dynamics that are expected to impact the growth of the market and the major trends have also been stated in the study.

  • JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation
  • TOSOH
  • Sumitomo Chemical
  • Mitsui Mining & Smelting
  • ULVAC
  • Praxair
  • Grikin
  • Plansee
  • Ningbo Jiangfeng
  • Honeywell
  • Materion (Heraeus)
  • Acetron
  • Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material
  • Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials.

    Market by Type:
    Metal Target
    Alloy Target
    Ceramic Compound Target

    Market by Application:
    Semiconductor
    Solar Energy
    Flat Panel Display

    Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
    North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
    Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
    Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

    Table of Content of Global Sputtering Target Material Market Study 2019-2024

    1 Industrial Chain Overview

        1.1 Sputtering Target Material Industry

        1.2 Upstream

        1.3 Product List by Type

        1.4 End-Use List

        1.5 Global Market Overview

    2 Global Production & Consumption by Geography

        2.1 Global Production & Consumption

        2.2 Geographic Production & Consumption

    3 Major Manufacturers Introduction

        3.1 Manufacturers Overview

        3.2 Manufacturers List

    4 Market Competition Pattern

        4.1 Market Size and Sketch

        4.2 Company Market Share

        4.3 Market News and Trend

    5 Product Type Segment

        5.1 Global Overview by Product Type Segment

        5.2 Segment Subdivision by Product Type

    ……And Many more

