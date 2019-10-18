SSL VPN Market | Global Research Report by Size, Manufactures, Types and Forecast (2019-2024)

About SSL VPN

An SSL VPN (Secure Sockets Layer virtual private network) is a form of VPN that can be used with a standard Web browser. In contrast to the traditional Internet Protocol Security (IPsec) VPN, an SSL VPN does not require the installation of specialized client software on the end user’s computer. It’s used to give remote users with access to Web applications, client/server applications and internal network connections.A virtual private network (VPN) provides a secure communications mechanism for data and other information transmitted between two endpoints. An SSL VPN consists of one or more VPN devices to which the user connects by using his Web browser. The traffic between the Web browser and the SSL VPN device is encrypted with the SSL protocol or its successor, the Transport Layer Security (TLS) protocol.

SSL VPN Market Key Players:

Pulse Secure

F5

Cisco

Check Point

SonicWALL

Symantec

Array Networks

Citrix

AEP

Barracuda

Sangfor

QNO Technology

H3C

Beijing NetentSec

LeadSec

SSL VPN Market Types:

SSL VPN Concurrent 50-500

SSL VPN Concurrent 500-1000

SSL VPN Concurrent 1000+ SSL VPN Applications:

SSL VPN Concurrent 50-500

SSL VPN Concurrent 500-1000

SSL VPN Concurrent 1000+ SSL VPN Applications:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Sized Business

Government Sectors

Research Institutes and Universities

Others