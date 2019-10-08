SSL VPN Market | Recent Study Including Vendor Profiles, Latest Improvements, Emerging Opportunities and Forecast 2024

Global SSL VPN Market 2019 shows the continuous positive developments in major regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. SSL VPN Market report comprises significant data, existing market trends, technical modernization, future technologies and the practical progress in SSL VPN industry. SSL VPN Market report also gives analysis of competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

An SSL VPN (Secure Sockets Layer virtual private network) is a form of VPN that can be used with a standard Web browser. In contrast to the traditional Internet Protocol Security (IPsec) VPN, an SSL VPN does not require the installation of specialized client software on the end user’s computer. It’s used to give remote users with access to Web applications, client/server applications and internal network connections.

A virtual private network (VPN) provides a secure communications mechanism for data and other information transmitted between two endpoints. An SSL VPN consists of one or more VPN devices to which the user connects by using his Web browser. The traffic between the Web browser and the SSL VPN device is encrypted with the SSL protocol or its successor, the Transport Layer Security (TLS) protocol.

Pulse Secure

F5

Cisco and many more

The technical barriers of SSL VPN are relatively high, and the SSL VPN market concentration degree is relatively higher. The manufacturing bases concentration around the world in terms of geography; some of the key players dominating this market are Pulse Secure, F5, Cisco, SonicWALL, Citrix and others.

In the past few years, as the main raw material price was relatively stable, with the addition of a sharp increase in production capacity, expected that the SSL VPN raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and employee wages, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of SSL VPN.

USA is the worldâs largest producer of SSL VPN; as the same time, the consumption of SSL VPN in USA grown gradually. In the result, SSL VPN in USA was export-oriented until now.

The global SSL VPN market is valued at 1250 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1610 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of SSL VPN.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

SSL VPN Concurrent 50-500

SSL VPN Concurrent 500-1000

SSL VPN Concurrent 1000+ Market Segment by Applications:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Sized Business

Government Sectors

Research Institutes and Universities