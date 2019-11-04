Stable Isotope Labeled Biomolecules Market Competition by Top Manufacturers, With Production, Price, Revenue (Value) And Market Share

This report studies the Stable Isotope Labeled Biomolecules market, Stable Isotope Labeled Biomolecules refer to the biomolecule which is labeled by replacing specific atoms by their isotope, and then the reactant is then allowed to undergo the reaction. An important tool for high-resolution structure determination for NMR spectroscopy is the use of stable isotopically labeled biomolecules. By either selectively or uniformly incorporating stable isotopes into proteins, the user is able to significantly reduce the complexity of their spectra. D Labeled Biomolecules, 15N, and deuterium are the most common isotopes incorporated into proteins. Microbial expression systems, cell-free extracts, peptide synthesis and custom synthesis provide a variety of options for accomplishing the incorporation of the labels. Microbial expression systems are cell-based protein expression systems in which the microbes are grown in either a defined or complex media with D Labeled Biomolecules labeled glucoses and 15N Labeled Biomoleculeslabeled ammonium salts as the sole sources of carbon and nitrogen respectively. Ease of use, adaptability and high protein yields have made these expression systems the most popular technique for stable isotope incorporation. Cell-free extracts and custom synthesis also present their own individual advantages with the use of uniformly or selectively labeled amino acids. Cell-free extracts allow the user to more readily implement high-throughput in vitro protein expression as many proteins are difficult to express in vivo due to complications such as toxicity. Custom synthesis allows for unique, site-specific incorporation of isotopes into peptides allowing the user to study distinct structural regions.

Cambridge Isotope Laboratories

Sigma-Aldrich

Thermo Fisher Scientific

LGC Standards

Toronto Research Chemicals

IsoLife

WITEGA Laboratorien

Omicron Biochemicals

Icon Isotopes

D Labeled Biomolecules

15N Labeled Biomolecules

13C Labeled Biomolecules

Scientific Research

Medical

Industrial

North America is the largest consumer by regions. North America accounted about 52.63% consumption market share in 2016. Europe is the second largest with 33.92% market share. China is the following consumption region with 5.53% consumption market share.

Scientific research, medical and industrial use is the main application of stable isotope labeled biomolecules. The three applications take nearly 88% of global stable isotope labeled biomolecules consumption in 2016.

The worldwide market for Stable Isotope Labeled Biomolecules is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 130 million US$ in 2024, from 100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

