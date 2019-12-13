 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Stainless Steel Flanges Industry 2019 Research Report by Size, Trends, Growth factor and Market Dynamics

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Stainless Steel Flanges

GlobalStainless Steel Flanges Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Stainless Steel Flanges market size.

About Stainless Steel Flanges:

Flange is a type of industrial flange designed to transfer stresses to the pipe to reduce high stress concentrations at the base of the flange. Compared with other types, Weld Flanges are known for their tapered hub and gentle transition from flange thickness to pipe wall thickness. They are deformation-resistant, and are normally used for high pressure, high or low temperature conditions.

Top Key Players of Stainless Steel Flanges Market:

  • Outokumpu
  • Viraj Profiles Limited
  • Sandvik
  • Metalfar
  • AFGlobal
  • Bebitz
  • Melesi
  • Kofco
  • Core Pipe
  • Galperti Group
  • SBK
  • Maass Flange Corp
  • IPP Group
  • Arcus Nederland BV
  • Dacapo Stainless

    Major Types covered in the Stainless Steel Flanges Market report are:

  • Weld Flange
  • Blind Flange
  • Slip-On Flange
  • Others

    Major Applications covered in the Stainless Steel Flanges Market report are:

  • Petrochemical Industry
  • Food and Pharmaceutical Industry
  • Architectural Decoration Industry
  • Others

    Scope of Stainless Steel Flanges Market:

  • According to the Segmentation of types, all the market of Stainless Steel Flanges can be divided as follows:
  • The first main kind is Weld Flange, it hold a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 80.07% in 2018.
  • Another main kind is Blind Flange, for many companies, Blind Flange is attractive because of the market consumption. The Blind Flange share the rest 9.72% market share in 2018.
  • Slip-On Flange and Others hold the rest share, which accounts for about 10.21% in 2018 together.Crowdfunding campaigns have showed that there is plenty of scope for innovation. The world leading players in the Stainless Steel Flanges market are Outokumpu, Viraj Profiles Limited, Sandvik, Metalfar, AFGlobal, Bebitz, Melesi, Kofco, Core Pipe, Galperti Group, SBK, Maass Flange Corp, IPP Group, Arcus Nederland BV, Dacapo Stainless and so on. These Top companies currently account for more than 61% of the total market share and are expected to retain their dominating hold over the market during the forecast period. As consumer interest increases, this market will attract other major companies which want to extend their brand equity.
  • The worldwide market for Stainless Steel Flanges is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 1135.9 million US$ in 2024, from 973.2 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR study.
  • This report focuses on the Stainless Steel Flanges in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Stainless Steel Flanges product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Stainless Steel Flanges, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Stainless Steel Flanges in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Stainless Steel Flanges competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Stainless Steel Flanges breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Stainless Steel Flanges market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Stainless Steel Flanges sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Stainless Steel Flanges Market Report pages: 139

    1 Stainless Steel Flanges Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Stainless Steel Flanges by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Stainless Steel Flanges Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Stainless Steel Flanges Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Stainless Steel Flanges Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Stainless Steel Flanges Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Stainless Steel Flanges Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Stainless Steel Flanges Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Stainless Steel Flanges Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Stainless Steel Flanges Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

