Stainless Steel Flanges Industry 2019 Research Report by Size, Trends, Growth factor and Market Dynamics

Global “Stainless Steel Flanges Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Stainless Steel Flanges market size.

About Stainless Steel Flanges:

Flange is a type of industrial flange designed to transfer stresses to the pipe to reduce high stress concentrations at the base of the flange. Compared with other types, Weld Flanges are known for their tapered hub and gentle transition from flange thickness to pipe wall thickness. They are deformation-resistant, and are normally used for high pressure, high or low temperature conditions.

Top Key Players of Stainless Steel Flanges Market:

Outokumpu

Viraj Profiles Limited

Sandvik

Metalfar

AFGlobal

Bebitz

Melesi

Kofco

Core Pipe

Galperti Group

SBK

Maass Flange Corp

IPP Group

Arcus Nederland BV

Dacapo Stainless Major Types covered in the Stainless Steel Flanges Market report are:

Weld Flange

Blind Flange

Slip-On Flange

Others Major Applications covered in the Stainless Steel Flanges Market report are:

Petrochemical Industry

Food and Pharmaceutical Industry

Architectural Decoration Industry

Others Scope of Stainless Steel Flanges Market:

According to the Segmentation of types, all the market of Stainless Steel Flanges can be divided as follows:

The first main kind is Weld Flange, it hold a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 80.07% in 2018.

Another main kind is Blind Flange, for many companies, Blind Flange is attractive because of the market consumption. The Blind Flange share the rest 9.72% market share in 2018.

Slip-On Flange and Others hold the rest share, which accounts for about 10.21% in 2018 together.Crowdfunding campaigns have showed that there is plenty of scope for innovation. The world leading players in the Stainless Steel Flanges market are Outokumpu, Viraj Profiles Limited, Sandvik, Metalfar, AFGlobal, Bebitz, Melesi, Kofco, Core Pipe, Galperti Group, SBK, Maass Flange Corp, IPP Group, Arcus Nederland BV, Dacapo Stainless and so on. These Top companies currently account for more than 61% of the total market share and are expected to retain their dominating hold over the market during the forecast period. As consumer interest increases, this market will attract other major companies which want to extend their brand equity.

The worldwide market for Stainless Steel Flanges is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 1135.9 million US$ in 2024, from 973.2 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR study.