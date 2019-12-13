 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market Size by Outlook, Global Demand and Growth Prospect 2019-2024

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Stainless Steel Floor Drains

GlobalStainless Steel Floor Drains Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Stainless Steel Floor Drains globally.

About Stainless Steel Floor Drains:

Drains are meant to carry bad waters and have to be covered with floor drain grates. These grates are covers installed on top of the drain holes to avoid large items (which may block the internal system) from falling into it.

Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market Manufactures:

  • Aliaxis Group
  • Zurn Industries
  • Watts Water Technologies (BLUCHER)
  • ACO
  • Geberit
  • McWane
  • Wedi
  • KESSEL AG
  • Jay R. Smith Mfg. Co.
  • Inc.
  • Sioux Chief Mfg
  • HL Hutterer & Lechner GmbH
  • Josam Company
  • MIFAB
  • Inc.
  • Beijing Runde Hongtu Technology Development Co.
  • Ltd.
  • Unidrain A/S
  • Gridiron SpA
  • Jomoo
  • AWI
  • Caggiati Maurizio
  • Miro Europe
  • WeiXing NBM
  • Ferplast Srl

    Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market Types:

  • Traditional Water Seal Floor Drains
  • Spring-type Floor Drain
  • Suction Stone Floor Drain
  • Gravity Floor Drain
  • Others Type

    Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market Applications:

  • Household Used
  • Commercial Used
  • Municipal Used
  • Industrial Used
  • Marine Used

    The Report provides in depth research of the Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market Report:

  • Currently, there are many producing companies in the Stainless Steel Floor Drains industry. The main market players are Aliaxis Group, Zurn Industries, Watts Water Technologies (BLUCHER), ACO, Geberit, McWane, Wedi, KESSEL AG, Jay R. Smith Mfg. Co., Inc.,
  • Sioux Chief Mfg, HL Hutterer & Lechner GmbH, Josam Company etc.The revenue of Stainless Steel Floor Drains is about 1029.5 Miliion USD in 2017.
  • In consumption market, the North America sales revenue will increases to 318.4 Million USD in 2017 from 295.5Million USD in 2013 with the 2.53% average growth rate.
  • Stainless Steel Floor Drains used in Household Used, Commercial Used, Municipal Used,
  • Industrial Used and Marine Used. Report data showed that 54.38% of the Stainless Steel Floor Drains market demand in Household Used, 21.69% in Commercial Used, and 14.87% in Industrial Used in 2017.
  • There are main four kindâs productions constituting the Stainless Steel Floor Drains, which are Traditional Water Seal Floor Drains, Spring-type Floor Drain, Suction Stone Floor Drain and Gravity Floor Drain. Traditional Water Seal Floor Drains is important in the Stainless Steel Floor Drains, with a consumption market share nearly 52.60% in 2017.
  • Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Stainless Steel Floor Drains industry will still be a relative highly energetic industry. Sales of Stainless Steel Floor Drains have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.
  • The worldwide market for Stainless Steel Floor Drains is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 1260 million US$ in 2024, from 1030 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Stainless Steel Floor Drains in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Stainless Steel Floor Drains product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Stainless Steel Floor Drains, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Stainless Steel Floor Drains in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Stainless Steel Floor Drains competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Stainless Steel Floor Drains breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Stainless Steel Floor Drains market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Stainless Steel Floor Drains sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 135

    1 Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Stainless Steel Floor Drains by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Stainless Steel Floor Drains Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Stainless Steel Floor Drains Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Stainless Steel Floor Drains Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Stainless Steel Floor Drains Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Stainless Steel Floor Drains Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Stainless Steel Floor Drains Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

