Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Market 2019: Top Company, Industry Trends by Key Players, Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials, Cost and Revenue 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 18, 2019

Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle

GlobalStainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle market size.

About Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle:

This report studies the Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle market. Vacuum Bottles are insulating storage bottles that greatly lengthens the time over which their contents remain hotter or cooler than the containers surroundings. There are double walls designed within one bottle and the gap between the two walls is partially evacuated of air, creating a near-vacuum which significantly reduces heat transfer by conduction or convection. Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottles are vacuum bottles adopt stainless steels.

Top Key Players of Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Market:

  • Nanlong
  • Shinetime
  • Haers
  • Thermos
  • Zojirushi
  • Peacock
  • PMI
  • TIGER
  • Lock&Lock (Hana Cobi Plastic)
  • EMSA GmbH

    Major Types covered in the Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Market report are:

  • Children Products
  • Adult Products

    Major Applications covered in the Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Market report are:

  • Households
  • Outdoors

    Scope of Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Market:

  • First, as for the global stainless steel vacuum bottle industry, the industry structure is not so concentrated. The top three manufacturers have 10.88% sales revenue market share in 2016. Nanlong, which has 3.79% market share in 2016, is the leader in the stainless steel vacuum bottle industry. The manufacturers following Nanlong are Zojirushi and Shinetime, which respectively has 3.71% and 3.38% market share. The Nanlong is the leader of China stainless steel vacuum bottle industry. It sells a total of 191.1 million dollar stainless steel vacuum bottle products in the year of 2016.
  • Second, the global consumption of stainless steel vacuum bottle products rises up from 352.2 million units in 2012 to 428.1 million units in 2016, with an average annual growth rate of 5%. At the same time, the revenue of Global Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle sales market has a leap from 4521.5 m dollars to 5037.1 m dollars. The reason causes this increase is the growing demand for the stainless steel vacuum bottle products in popularity of outdoor sports.
  • The worldwide market for Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.8% over the next five years, will reach 5690 million US$ in 2024, from 5120 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

