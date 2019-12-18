Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Market 2019: Top Company, Industry Trends by Key Players, Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials, Cost and Revenue 2024

This report studies the Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle market. Vacuum Bottles are insulating storage bottles that greatly lengthens the time over which their contents remain hotter or cooler than the containers surroundings. There are double walls designed within one bottle and the gap between the two walls is partially evacuated of air, creating a near-vacuum which significantly reduces heat transfer by conduction or convection. Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottles are vacuum bottles adopt stainless steels.

Nanlong

Shinetime

Haers

Thermos

Zojirushi

Peacock

PMI

TIGER

Lock&Lock (Hana Cobi Plastic)

EMSA GmbH

Major Types covered in the Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Market report are:

Children Products

Adult Products Major Applications covered in the Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Market report are:

Households

Outdoors Scope of Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Market:

First, as for the global stainless steel vacuum bottle industry, the industry structure is not so concentrated. The top three manufacturers have 10.88% sales revenue market share in 2016. Nanlong, which has 3.79% market share in 2016, is the leader in the stainless steel vacuum bottle industry. The manufacturers following Nanlong are Zojirushi and Shinetime, which respectively has 3.71% and 3.38% market share. The Nanlong is the leader of China stainless steel vacuum bottle industry. It sells a total of 191.1 million dollar stainless steel vacuum bottle products in the year of 2016.

Second, the global consumption of stainless steel vacuum bottle products rises up from 352.2 million units in 2012 to 428.1 million units in 2016, with an average annual growth rate of 5%. At the same time, the revenue of Global Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle sales market has a leap from 4521.5 m dollars to 5037.1 m dollars. The reason causes this increase is the growing demand for the stainless steel vacuum bottle products in popularity of outdoor sports.

The worldwide market for Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.8% over the next five years, will reach 5690 million US$ in 2024, from 5120 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.