Stand Mixer Market 2019 Competitive Landscape of Manufactures, Growth Rate and Forecast 2024

Stand mixers mount the motor driving the rotary action in a frame or stand which bears the weight of the device. Stand mixers are larger and have more powerful motors than their hand-held counterparts. They generally have a special bowl that is locked in place while the mixer is operating. A typical home stand mixer will include a wire whisk for whipping creams and egg whites; a flat beater for mixing batters; and a dough hook for kneading.

KitchenAid

Kenwood Limited

Electrolux

Hobart

Breville

Bosch

Philips

Sunbeam Products

Inc

Panasonic

Hamilton Beach

Cuisinart

Sencor

Sparmixers

Stand Mixer Market Types:

3.0-5.0 Quarts

5.1-8.0 Quarts

>8.0 Quarts Stand Mixer Market Applications:

Household

Household

Commercial

The technical barriers of Stand Mixer are high, and the core technology of Stand Mixer concentrates in relative large companies including KitchenAid, Kenwood Limited, Electrolux, Hobart, Breville, Bosch, Philips etc.

Stand Mixer are widely used in Household and Commercial. In China, the demand for Stand Mixer is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2017-2022. Stand Mixer industry will usher in a stable growth space.

The worldwide market for Stand Mixer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.8% over the next five years, will reach 3210 million US$ in 2024, from 2880 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Stand Mixer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.