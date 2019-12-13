 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Stand Mixer Market Research Analysis by Size, Top Key Players, Industry Status and Outlook 2019-2024

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Stand Mixer

About Stand Mixer:

Stand mixers mount the motor driving the rotary action in a frame or stand which bears the weight of the device. Stand mixers are larger and have more powerful motors than their hand-held counterparts. They generally have a special bowl that is locked in place while the mixer is operating. A typical home stand mixer will include a wire whisk for whipping creams and egg whites; a flat beater for mixing batters; and a dough hook for kneading.

Top Key Players of Stand Mixer Market:

  • KitchenAid
  • Kenwood Limited
  • Electrolux
  • Hobart
  • Breville
  • Bosch
  • Philips
  • Sunbeam Products
  • Inc
  • Panasonic
  • Hamilton Beach
  • Cuisinart
  • Sencor
  • Sparmixers
  • SMEG

    Major Types covered in the Stand Mixer Market report are:

  • 3.0-5.0 Quarts
  • 5.1-8.0 Quarts
  • >8.0 Quarts

    Major Applications covered in the Stand Mixer Market report are:

  • Household
  • Commercial

    Scope of Stand Mixer Market:

  • The technical barriers of Stand Mixer are high, and the core technology of Stand Mixer concentrates in relative large companies including KitchenAid, Kenwood Limited, Electrolux, Hobart, Breville, Bosch, Philips etc.
  • Stand Mixer are widely used in Household and Commercial. In China, the demand for Stand Mixer is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2017-2022. Stand Mixer industry will usher in a stable growth space.
  • The worldwide market for Stand Mixer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.8% over the next five years, will reach 3210 million US$ in 2024, from 2880 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Stand Mixer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Stand Mixer product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Stand Mixer, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Stand Mixer in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Stand Mixer competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Stand Mixer breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Stand Mixer market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Stand Mixer sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Stand Mixer Market Report pages: 121

