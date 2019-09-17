 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Starch Derivatives Market Capacity, Entry Strategies, Production and Production Value & Forecast 2019-2025

By Joann Wilson on September 17, 2019

Starch Derivatives

Starch Derivatives Market report provides in depth analysis of Market Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities. Also Starch Derivatives market reports analyses market by different segments, companies, regions and countries over the forecast period 2019 to 2025.

About Starch Derivatives Market:

  • Starch derivatives are formed through a chemical reaction of raw starch, which contains hydroxyl groups and various functional groups. The derivatives formed have distinguished characteristics such as gelatinization, fluid viscosity, fluid paste stability, chemical resistance, and other applications. 
  • The growing preference for ready-to-consume food and beverages across the world is influencing the demand for starch derivatives significantly. The rising popularity of non-carbonated and energy drinks is complimenting this demand, as these beverages utilize natural sweeteners, of which these derivatives are important components. Apart from this, starch derivatives also have significant application in textile weaving and finishing, and the production of biofuels and glue due to which their demand is increasing by leaps and bounds.
  • Going forward, the market is likely to witness a remarkable inflow of capital, as starch derivative producers are increasing their focus on improving the quality of their products in order to gain a competitive edge. Additionally, the demand for starch derivatives is anticipated to register a steady rise in the coming years due to the rapid expansion of the food and beverages industry. The usage of these derivatives in cosmetics as emulsifiers, in medicines as binders, and in animal feed and fiber additives is also projected to provide potential opportunities for market growth in the near future.
  • In 2019, the market size of Starch Derivatives is 53500 million US$ and it will reach 83400 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Starch Derivatives. This report studies the global market size of Starch Derivatives, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
  • This study presents the Starch Derivatives production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
  • For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

    Top manufacturers/players:

  • Archer Daniels Midland
  • Cargill
  • Roquette Freres
  • Tate & Lyle
  • Agrana
  • Avebe U.A.
  • BENEO
  • Emsland-Starke
  • Ingredion

    Starch Derivatives Market Segment by Regions-

    • USA
    • EU
    • Japan
    • China and Others.

    The Starch Derivatives Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

    Starch Derivatives Market Segment by Types:

  • Maltodextrin
  • Cyclodextrin
  • Glucose Syrup
  • Spray Dried Starch
  • Hydrolysates

    Starch Derivatives Market Segment by Applications:

  • Food & Beverage
  • Feed
  • Paper
  • Cosmetics
  • Pharmaceutical

    Through the statistical analysis, the Starch Derivatives Market report depicts the global and Chinese total market of Starch Derivatives Industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

    Detailed TOC of Global Starch Derivatives Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

    1 Report Overview
        1.1 Research Scope
        1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
        1.3 Market Segment by Type

     1.4 Market Segment by Application

    2 Global Growth Trends
        2.1 Global Starch Derivatives Market Size
            2.1.1 Global Starch Derivatives Revenue 2014-2025
            2.1.2 Global Starch Derivatives Sales 2014-2025
        2.2 Starch Derivatives Growth Rate by Regions
            2.2.1 Global Starch Derivatives Sales by Regions 2014-2019
            2.2.2 Global Starch Derivatives Revenue by Regions 2014-2019
        2.3 Industry Trends
            2.3.1 Market Top Trends
            2.3.2 Market Drivers

    3 Market Share by Manufacturers
        3.1 Starch Derivatives Sales by Manufacturers
            3.1.1 Starch Derivatives Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019
            3.1.2 Starch Derivatives Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019
        3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
            3.2.1 Starch Derivatives Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
            3.2.2 Starch Derivatives Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
            3.2.3 Global Starch Derivatives Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
        3.3 Starch Derivatives Price by Manufacturers
        3.4 Key Manufacturers Starch Derivatives Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
        3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Starch Derivatives Market
        3.6 Key Manufacturers Starch Derivatives Product Offered
        3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Market Size by Type
        4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type

     4.2 Global Starch Derivatives Sales Market Share by Type
        4.3 Global Starch Derivatives Revenue Market Share by Type
        4.4 Starch Derivatives Price by Type

    5 Market Size by Application
        5.1 Overview
        5.2 Global Starch Derivatives Sales by Application

    Continued

    In the end, the Starch Derivatives Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of Starch Derivatives Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2014-2025 Global and Chinese Starch Derivatives Market covering all important parameters.

