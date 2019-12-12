Static Random Access Memory (SRAM) Market 2019 In-Depth Analysis and Marginal Revenue Growth to 2024

About Static Random Access Memory (SRAM):

SRAM (static RAM) is random access memory (RAM) that retains data bits in its memory as long as power is being supplied. Unlike dynamic RAM (DRAM), which stores bits in cells consisting of a capacitor and a transistor, SRAM does not have to be periodically refreshed. Static RAM provides faster access to data and is more expensive than DRAM. SRAM is used for a computers cache memory and as part of the random access memory digital-to-analog converter on a video card.

Static Random Access Memory (SRAM) Market Manufactures:

Cypress

Renesas

ISSI

GSI

IDT

Samsung

Static Random Access Memory (SRAM) Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Static Random Access Memory (SRAM) Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information. Static Random Access Memory (SRAM) Market Types:

nvSRAM

Asynchronous SRAM

Synchronous SRAM

Low Power SRAM Static Random Access Memory (SRAM) Market Applications:

Networking

Aerospace

Medical

Automotive Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Others

The Report provides in depth research of the Static Random Access Memory (SRAM) Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Static Random Access Memory (SRAM) Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis. Scope of Static Random Access Memory (SRAM) Market Report:

The global SRAM market is relatively concentrated, and majorly dominated by the large international players in the market. The market is highly capital-intensive, which poses a stiff challenge to local players. These players find it difficult to compete with international vendors in terms of technology, specifications, and services. The top six companies operating in the global SRAM market are Cypress, Renesas, ISSI, GSI, IDT and Samsung. The worlds largest manufacturer is Cypress which accounted for approximately 42.29% of the global revenue of SRAM in 2016.

In terms of geography, the USA region led the global SRAM industry and accounted for approximately 76.98% of the market in 2016, in terms of revenue, and USA will continue to lead the market in the future.

The worldwide market for Static Random Access Memory (SRAM) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -2.0% over the next five years, will reach 370 million US$ in 2024, from 420 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.