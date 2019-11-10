Static Random Access Memory (SRAM) Market 2019 Insights by Industry Volume, Size, Opportunities, Types, Product Analysis and Applications

Global “Static Random Access Memory (SRAM) Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Static Random Access Memory (SRAM) in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Static Random Access Memory (SRAM) Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Cypress

Renesas

ISSI

GSI

IDT

Samsung

The report provides a basic overview of the Static Random Access Memory (SRAM) industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Static Random Access Memory (SRAM) Market Types:

nvSRAM

Asynchronous SRAM

Synchronous SRAM

Low Power SRAM Static Random Access Memory (SRAM) Market Applications:

Networking

Aerospace

Medical

Automotive Electronics

Consumer Electronics

The global SRAM market is relatively concentrated, and majorly dominated by the large international players in the market. The market is highly capital-intensive, which poses a stiff challenge to local players. These players find it difficult to compete with international vendors in terms of technology, specifications, and services. The top six companies operating in the global SRAM market are Cypress, Renesas, ISSI, GSI, IDT and Samsung. The worlds largest manufacturer is Cypress which accounted for approximately 42.29% of the global revenue of SRAM in 2016.

In terms of geography, the USA region led the global SRAM industry and accounted for approximately 76.98% of the market in 2016, in terms of revenue, and USA will continue to lead the market in the future.

The worldwide market for Static Random Access Memory (SRAM) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -2.0% over the next five years, will reach 370 million US$ in 2024, from 420 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.