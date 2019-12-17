 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator Market Size by Outlook, Global Demand and Growth Prospect 2019-2024

By Joann Wilson on December 17, 2019

Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator

GlobalStatic Var Compensator and Static Var Generator Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator globally.

About Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator:

A static VAR compensator is a set of electrical devices for providing fast-acting reactive power on high-voltage electricity transmission networks. SVCs are part of the Flexible AC transmission system device family, regulating voltage, power factor, harmonics and stabilizing the system. A static VAR compensator has no significant moving parts (other than internal switchgear).SVG is also called STATCOM is a shunt device, which uses force-commutated power electronics (i.e. GTO, IGBT) to control power flow and improve transient stability on electrical power networks. It is also a member of the so-called Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) devices. The STATCOM basically performs the same function as the static var compensators but with some advantages.

Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator Market Manufactures:

  • ABB
  • Siemens
  • Rongxin Power Electronic
  • Sieyuan Electric
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • Hitachi
  • Toshiba
  • S&C Electric
  • GE
  • Hangzhou Yinhu Electric
  • AMSC
  • Xian XD Power
  • Weihan
  • Ingeteam
  • Hengshun Zhongsheng
  • Sinexcel
  • Merus Power
  • Baoding Sifang Sanyi Electric
  • Xuji Group Corporation
  • Zhiguang Electric
  • Comsys AB
  • Beijing In-power Electric Co.
  • Ltd
  • Surpass Sun Electric

    Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator Market Types:

  • Static Var Compensator
  • Static Var Generator

    Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator Market Applications:

  • Renewable Energy
  • Electric Utilities
  • Industrial & Manufacturing
  • Other

    The Report provides in depth research of the Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator Market Report:

  • China is the largest production of Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator, with a revenue market share nearly 34.81% in 2017.
  • The second place is Europe; following China with the revenue market share over 18.33% in 2017. The Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator price of Chinese producers is generally low.
  • United States is another important production market of Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator.
  • The worldwide market for Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.8% over the next five years, will reach 1390 million US$ in 2024, from 1180 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  • The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 137

    1 Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

