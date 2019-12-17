Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator Market Size by Outlook, Global Demand and Growth Prospect 2019-2024

Global "Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator Market" Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator Market for 2019-2024.

A static VAR compensator is a set of electrical devices for providing fast-acting reactive power on high-voltage electricity transmission networks. SVCs are part of the Flexible AC transmission system device family, regulating voltage, power factor, harmonics and stabilizing the system. A static VAR compensator has no significant moving parts (other than internal switchgear).SVG is also called STATCOM is a shunt device, which uses force-commutated power electronics (i.e. GTO, IGBT) to control power flow and improve transient stability on electrical power networks. It is also a member of the so-called Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) devices. The STATCOM basically performs the same function as the static var compensators but with some advantages.

ABB

Siemens

Rongxin Power Electronic

Sieyuan Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

Hitachi

Toshiba

S&C Electric

GE

Hangzhou Yinhu Electric

AMSC

Xian XD Power

Weihan

Ingeteam

Hengshun Zhongsheng

Sinexcel

Merus Power

Baoding Sifang Sanyi Electric

Xuji Group Corporation

Zhiguang Electric

Comsys AB

Beijing In-power Electric Co.

Ltd

Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator Market Types:

Static Var Compensator

Renewable Energy

Electric Utilities

Industrial & Manufacturing

Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator Market Applications:

Renewable Energy

Electric Utilities

Industrial & Manufacturing

Other

Scope of Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator Market Report:

China is the largest production of Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator, with a revenue market share nearly 34.81% in 2017.

The second place is Europe; following China with the revenue market share over 18.33% in 2017. The Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator price of Chinese producers is generally low.

United States is another important production market of Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator.

The worldwide market for Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.8% over the next five years, will reach 1390 million US$ in 2024, from 1180 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.