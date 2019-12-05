Statin Market Growth Rate 2019 | Global Analysis by Size, Share, Revenue, Top Key Players, and Forecast to 2025

Global “Statin Market” report 2019 helps to provide market status based on product type, applications, and regions. Statin market report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the valuation of the development of the most remarkable Key players. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

Top Key Players of Global Statin Market Are:

AstraZeneca

Merck

Pfizer

Amgen

Aurobindo Pharma

About Statin Market:

Statins are special class of drugs that helps in lowering of blood cholesterol level in the body. This is prescribed to lower down the low density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol in the body and thus reduce mortality in high risk patients.Â

Rise in prevalence of cholesterol owing to changing lifestyle has led to increased demand for statins worldwide. As per the WHO, Europe followed by North America has witnessed highest elevated total cholesterol level worldwide. There has been a significant rise in patients with obesity, cardiovascular diseases and diabetes which in turn is expected to drive the demand for statins worldwide. Â In North America, over 70% American adults are suffering from LDL cholesterol. As such, demand for effective treatment of LDL cholesterol has led to increased demand of statins globally. Furthermore, increase in healthcare expenditure in emerging regions along with technological advancement, modern healthcare amenities, and various cholesterol related healthcare campaign is expected to boost overall demand for stains worldwide.

Though the market is poised to grow at a significant rate, increasing preference for alternative medicines in emerging regions is proving a major challenge for overall growth of the stains market. Degrading socioeconomic conditions is another key restraint for this market.

In 2019, the market size of Statin is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Statin. In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Statin: History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025 Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Statin in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Astrovastatin

Fluvastatin

Lovastatin

Pravastatin

Simvastatin

Others

Statin Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Applications:

Cardiovascular Disorders

Obesity

Inflammatory Disorders

Others

The Report Can Answer the Following Questions:

What is the global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of Statin?

Who are the global key manufacturers of Statin Industry How being their operating situation (capacity, production, price, cost, gross and revenue)?

What are the types and applications of Statin What being the market share of each type and application?

What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Statin What being the manufacturing process of Statin?

What will the Statin market size and the growth rate be in 2025?

What are the key factors driving the global Statin industry?

Geographical Segmentation:

