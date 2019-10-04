Stationery Market with Focus on Emerging Technologies, Regional Trends, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis & Forecasts to 2024

Stationery is a mass noun referring to commercially manufactured writing materials, including cut paper, envelopes, writing implements, continuous stationery and other supplies. Stationery includes writing instrument, paper products, office stationery and other stationery.

The Indian stationery industry is highly scattered and is largely dominated by the unorganised sector and the situation is quite alarming for the organised players industry. Factors like lack of modern production facilities, unorganised nature of functioning, marginal demands, government policies and international competition are largely contributing to the slow growth of the organised stationery industry in India. However, the industry is now showing signs of organised growth, as a result of tremendous increase in the demand for the stationery products in India. This demand can be attributed to the entry of a large number of international brands in India.

The industry is a mature one, which has entered the post-competition phase into a brand-creating era, whereby competition will turn from pure price competition to multi-faceted brand competition consisting of service, management and shopping environment.

On the basis of type of utility, the Stationery market is segmented into writing instrument, paper, office stationery and other type. The paper segment is expected to account for the largest share of the India market in 2017.

KOKUYO Co,Ltd

Shachihata

Pentel

PILOT CORPORATION

uni Mitsubishi

Stationery Report provides analysis on regions which includes Competition Landscape, Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate. Key players playing dynamics role in Stationery market with respect to regions mentioned below: Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa. Stationery Market Report analyse major segmentation by types and application. Which includes market revenue and growth rate, consumption and growth rate, market price analysis 2013-2018.

Writing Instrument

Paper Products

Office Stationery

Other Segmentation by application:

School

Government and Commercial

Home and Hobby