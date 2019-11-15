Steam Dryer Market 2019 Research by Business Opportunities, Top Manufacture , Industry Growth, Industry Share Report, Size, Regional Analysis and Global Forecast to 2024 | Market Reports World

 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Steam Dryer

Steam Dryer Market” report conjointly covers import/export info across all significant regions lined in this document. Furthermore, we have the ability to fully give data regarding import/export info across any explicit nation according to demand. By knowing the capacity of Steam Dryer Market In Future, we develop with Steam Dryer Market Research Report to supply Investors to realize their goals in their respective area all over the world. The Steam Dryer Market Report concentrates on supplying best yields of investment to investors.

Short Details of Steam Dryer  Market Report – A Steam Dryer is industrial drying equipment that utilizes the latent heat of steam to transfer heat to the material being processed, to drive off water. The steam dryer using steam as the heating mechanism, which represent the low temperature drying technology for many organic materials, chemicals, petrochemicals, food industry and very small particle materials. The steam dryers used to be the indirect dryers with the rotating shell and rows of steam tubes, but there is another drying technology: Superheated steam drying, which contains the superheated steam directly contacting with the dry material recently.

Global Steam Dryer  market competition by top manufacturers

  • MES
  • Mesto
  • Tsukishima Kikai
  • UBE Machinery
  • Kumera
  • Nanjing Tianhua
  • Louisville Dryer
  • SSP Pvt Limited
  • ANCO-EAGLIN
  • Shandong Tianli
  • Swenson Technology
  • CAD Works Engineering
  • Liaoning Dongda

The Scope of the Report:

The Major production regions of Steam Dryer are North America, Europe, Japan, China which accounted for about 85.71% of production market share in 2017. China is the largest consumption region with a market share of 22.92% in 2017.
The worldwide market for Steam Dryer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 230 million US$ in 2024, from 170 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Steam Dryer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

  • Automatic
  • Semi-Automatic

    By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

  • Mineral Processing and Manufacturing
  • Chemical Industry
  • Others

    Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Steam Dryer  Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    ————————————————————

    3 Global Steam Dryer  Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Steam Dryer  Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Steam Dryer  Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Steam Dryer  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Steam Dryer  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Steam Dryer  Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Steam Dryer  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Steam Dryer  Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Steam Dryer  Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Steam Dryer  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Steam Dryer  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Steam Dryer  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Steam Dryer  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Steam Dryer  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5 North America Steam Dryer  by Country

    5.1 North America Steam Dryer  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    5.1.1 North America Steam Dryer  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    5.1.2 North America Steam Dryer  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    5.2 United States Steam Dryer  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5.3 Canada Steam Dryer  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5.4 Mexico Steam Dryer  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ————————————————————

    8 South America Steam Dryer  by Country

    8.1 South America Steam Dryer  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    8.1.1 South America Steam Dryer  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    8.1.2 South America Steam Dryer  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    8.2 Brazil Steam Dryer  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8.3 Argentina Steam Dryer  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8.4 Colombia Steam Dryer  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9 Middle East and Africa Steam Dryer  by Countries

    9.1 Middle East and Africa Steam Dryer  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Steam Dryer  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Steam Dryer  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    9.2 Saudi Arabia Steam Dryer  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.3 Turkey Steam Dryer  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.4 Egypt Steam Dryer  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.5 Nigeria Steam Dryer  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.6 South Africa Steam Dryer  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ————————————————————

    11 Global Steam Dryer  Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Steam Dryer  Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Steam Dryer  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Steam Dryer  Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    12.2 Steam Dryer  Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

    12.2.1 North America Steam Dryer  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.2 Europe Steam Dryer  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Steam Dryer  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.4 South America Steam Dryer  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Steam Dryer  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.3 Steam Dryer  Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.1 Global Steam Dryer  Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.2 Global Steam Dryer  Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.4 Steam Dryer  Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.1 Global Steam Dryer  Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.2 Global Steam Dryer  Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

     

