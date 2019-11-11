 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Steel Cord Market 2019: Business Opportunities, Modern Trends, Market Challenges, Global Key Players Forecast 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 11, 2019

Steel Cord

Steel cord is the fine steel wire strand or rope for special purposes, which are made of superior high-carbon steel and whose surface is plated with brass. Steel cord is a Freight Car Use mainly reinforcing the casting and at the same time keeping the tire flexible enough to resist shocks and to improve comfort of tires..

Steel Cord Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

  • Bekaert
  • Jiangsu Xingda Steel Cord
  • ArcelorMittal
  • Hyosung
  • Shandong SNTON Steel Cord
  • Bridgestone
  • Shougang Century
  • Tokusen
  • Tokyo Rope MFG
  • Hubei Fuxing New Material
  • BMZ
  • Henan Hengxing
  • Junma Tyre Cord
  • Sumitomo Electric Industries
  • Sodetal and many more.

    Steel Cord Market Segment by Regions includes:

    • North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America, Middle East and Africa.

    By Types, the Steel Cord Market can be Split into:

  • Normal Tensile (NT)
  • High Tensile (HT)
  • Other.

    By Applications, the Steel Cord Market can be Split into:

  • Passenger Car Use
  • Freight Car Use
  • Other.

    Objective of the study:

    • To analyze and estimate the market size of worldwide market.
    • To organize and forecast Steel Cord market based on product type, application and region.
    • To classify drivers and challenges for worldwide Steel Cord industry.
    • To examine competitive improvements such as growths, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in world Steel Cord market.
    • To conduct estimating analysis for market.
    • To classify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in world Steel Cord industry.

    Reasons to buy:

    • Detailed analysis of Steel Cord market on global and regional level.
    • Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.
    • Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.
    • Historical and upcoming market research in terms of size, share, progression, volume & sales.
    • Key changes and assessment in Steel Cord market dynamics & growths.
    • Industry size & share analysis with manufacturing growth and trends.
    • Developing key segments and regions
    • Key business strategies by key market players and their key methods.
    • The research report covers size, share, trends and development analysis of the Steel Cord market on global and regional level.

    Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Steel Cord Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Steel Cord Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.2.2 France Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    ……..

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Steel Cord Type and Applications

    2.1.3 Steel Cord Market Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Steel Cord Type and Applications

    2.2.3 Sony Steel Cord Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    2.3.1 Business Overview

    2.3.2 Steel Cord Type and Applications

    2.3.3 Steel Cord Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    2.4.1 Business Overview

    2.4.2 Steel Cord Type and Applications

    2.4.3 Steel Cord Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    ………

    3 Global Steel Cord Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

    3.1 Global Steel Cord Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

    3.2 Global Steel Cord Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Steel Cord Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Steel Cord Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Steel Cord Sales and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

    4.1.2 Global Steel Cord Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

    4.2 North America Steel Cord Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.3 Europe Steel Cord Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Steel Cord Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.5 South America Steel Cord Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Steel Cord Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    5 North America Steel Cord Market by Countries

    5.1 North America Steel Cord Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

    5.1.1 North America Steel Cord Sales and Market Share by Countries (2013-2018)

    5.1.2 North America Steel Cord Revenue and Market Share by Countries (2013-2018)

    5.2 United States Steel Cord Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    5.3 Canada Steel Cord Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    5.4 Mexico Steel Cord Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    And Continued…

     

