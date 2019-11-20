Steel Powder Market, Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecast to 2024

Global “Steel Powder Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Steel Powder in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Steel Powder Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

HÃ¶ganÃ¤s

GKN (Hoeganaes)

Rio Tinto

JFE Steel Corporation

KOBELCO

Metal Powder Products

Sandvik

Pellets

Daido Steel

AMETEK

Carpenter Technology

Pometon Powder

NANOSTEEL

Laiwu Iron&Steel Group

Jiande Yitong

Wuhan Iron&Steel Group

Ma Steel

Haining Feida

CNPC Powder Material

The report provides a basic overview of the Steel Powder industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Steel Powder Market Types:

Atomization

Reduction

Others Steel Powder Market Applications:

Automobile

Machinery

Aerospace

Chemical Industry

Others

Atomization

Reduction

Others Steel Powder Market Applications:

Automobile

Machinery

Aerospace

Chemical Industry

Steel powder has two major types, such as atomized powder and reduced powder. Due to the good coactivity, high purity and high compressibility of atomized powder, it will have a huge market potential. Steel powder is widely used in automobile, machinery, chemical industry, magnetic materials and others. As the demand increases rapidly for downstream industries, the demand for steel powder will correspondingly increase. The increased consumption of steel powder is expected to continue during the remaining years of the next five years. Iron powder industry will usher in a stable growth space.

The major raw material for steel powder is steel ore. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. The production is mainly concentrated in China and Australia. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of steel powder industry.

The worldwide market for Steel Powder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 5120 million US$ in 2024, from 4170 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.