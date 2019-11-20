 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Steel Powder Market, Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 20, 2019

Steel Powder

Global “Steel Powder Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Steel Powder in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Steel Powder Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • HÃ¶ganÃ¤s
  • GKN (Hoeganaes)
  • Rio Tinto
  • JFE Steel Corporation
  • KOBELCO
  • Metal Powder Products
  • Sandvik
  • Pellets
  • Daido Steel
  • AMETEK
  • Carpenter Technology
  • Pometon Powder
  • NANOSTEEL
  • Laiwu Iron&Steel Group
  • Jiande Yitong
  • Wuhan Iron&Steel Group
  • Ma Steel
  • Haining Feida
  • CNPC Powder Material

  • The report provides a basic overview of the Steel Powder industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Steel Powder Market Types:

  • Atomization
  • Reduction
  • Others

    Steel Powder Market Applications:

  • Automobile
  • Machinery
  • Aerospace
  • Chemical Industry
  • Others

    Finally, the Steel Powder market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Steel Powder market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • Steel powder has two major types, such as atomized powder and reduced powder. Due to the good coactivity, high purity and high compressibility of atomized powder, it will have a huge market potential. Steel powder is widely used in automobile, machinery, chemical industry, magnetic materials and others. As the demand increases rapidly for downstream industries, the demand for steel powder will correspondingly increase. The increased consumption of steel powder is expected to continue during the remaining years of the next five years. Iron powder industry will usher in a stable growth space.
  • The major raw material for steel powder is steel ore. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. The production is mainly concentrated in China and Australia. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of steel powder industry.
  • The worldwide market for Steel Powder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 5120 million US$ in 2024, from 4170 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Steel Powder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 138

    1 Steel Powder Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Steel Powder by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Steel Powder Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Steel Powder Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Steel Powder Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Steel Powder Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Steel Powder Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Steel Powder Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Steel Powder Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Steel Powder Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.