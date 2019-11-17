Steering Wheel Market 2019 Global IndustryAnalysis, Future Growth, Business Prospects and Forecast to 2024: Market Reports World

“Steering Wheel Market” report tells about the production process, raw materials and equipment suppliers, various production associated prices, historical & autonomous price, earnings, need and supply information, the actual procedure.
Short Details of Steering Wheel Market Report – Steering wheel is a device in the vehicles to help drivers to control the steering of vehicles. Besides the steering function, steering wheel also can offer assistance functions, such as cruise control, audio system and telephone controls etc.
Global Steering Wheel market competition by top manufacturers
- TAKATA
- ZF TRW
- Autoliv
- TOYODA GOSEI
- Nihon Plast
- Key Safety Systems
- Starion
- TRW&Fawer
- Zhejiang Fangxiang
- Yanfeng
- Ningbo Mecai
- Fellow
- Jiangxi Xingxin
- Daimay
- Shuangou
- Liaoning Jinxing
- Yinzhou Yongcheng
The Scope of the Report:,This report focuses on the Steering Wheel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.,Demand from the downstream brings a power to the development of steering wheel system industry. In recent years, growing China market became an important market of steering wheel. Many foreign manufacturers enter into China by investment and joint venture. At present, a few companies occupy most of steering wheel market. They are TAKATA, ZF TRW, Autoliv, TOYOTA GOSEI and Nihon Plast etc.,In 2014, the global production of the antilock braking system reached over 89753 (K Unit); the gross margin is around 22.45% during the last five years. ,At present, there are many domestic manufacturers in China. Most of the domestic companies have lower technology and financial ability and they are facing the competition from the foreign companies. ,The worldwide market for Steering Wheel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.,,
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Passenger Car
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Steering Wheel Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
3 Global Steering Wheel Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global Steering Wheel Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global Steering Wheel Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 Steering Wheel Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 Steering Wheel Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Steering Wheel Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Steering Wheel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Steering Wheel Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Steering Wheel Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Steering Wheel Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Steering Wheel Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Steering Wheel Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America Steering Wheel Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Steering Wheel Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America Steering Wheel by Country
5.1 North America Steering Wheel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 North America Steering Wheel Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 North America Steering Wheel Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.2 United States Steering Wheel Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada Steering Wheel Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico Steering Wheel Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8 South America Steering Wheel by Country
8.1 South America Steering Wheel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
8.1.1 South America Steering Wheel Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.1.2 South America Steering Wheel Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.2 Brazil Steering Wheel Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.3 Argentina Steering Wheel Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.4 Colombia Steering Wheel Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9 Middle East and Africa Steering Wheel by Countries
9.1 Middle East and Africa Steering Wheel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Steering Wheel Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Steering Wheel Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.2 Saudi Arabia Steering Wheel Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.3 Turkey Steering Wheel Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.4 Egypt Steering Wheel Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.5 Nigeria Steering Wheel Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.6 South Africa Steering Wheel Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
11 Global Steering Wheel Market Segment by Application
11.1 Global Steering Wheel Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)
12 Steering Wheel Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.1 Global Steering Wheel Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)
12.2 Steering Wheel Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
12.2.1 North America Steering Wheel Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.2 Europe Steering Wheel Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Steering Wheel Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.4 South America Steering Wheel Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Steering Wheel Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.3 Steering Wheel Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.1 Global Steering Wheel Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.2 Global Steering Wheel Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.4 Steering Wheel Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.1 Global Steering Wheel Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.2 Global Steering Wheel Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
13.1 Sales Channel
13.1.1 Direct Marketing
13.1.2 Indirect Marketing
13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend
13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Data Source
