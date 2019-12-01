 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Stem Cell Banking Market 2019-2024 by Application/End Users, Consumption, Revenue and Growth Rate

By Joann Wilson on December 1, 2019

Stem Cell Banking

Global “Stem Cell Banking Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures.  This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Stem Cell Banking Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Stem Cell Banking:

Stem Cell Banking refers to the human stem cell transplantation for the purpose, with acquisition, processing, preservation and provides the ability to differentiate stem cell storage bank, has been called the “life bank”.

Stem Cell Banking Market Manufactures: 

  • CCBC
  • CBR
  • ViaCord
  • Esperite
  • Vcanbio
  • Boyalife
  • LifeCell
  • Crioestaminal
  • RMS Regrow
  • Cordlife Group
  • PBKM FamiCord
  • cells4life
  • Beikebiotech
  • StemCyte
  • Cryo-cell
  • Cellsafe Biotech Group
  • PacifiCord
  • Americord
  • Krio
  • Familycord
  • Cryo Stemcell
  • Stemade Biotech

    Major Classification:

  • Umbilical Cord Blood Stem Cell
  • Embryonic Stem Cell
  • Adult Stem Cell
  • Other

    Major Applications:

  • Diseases Therapy
  • Healthcare

  • The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

    Scope of Report:

  • The Global new storage of the Stem Cell is about 420 k units in 2016. The region of new storage is relative concentrated. The main storage mechanism is relative concentrated, major in North America and China.
  • The Stem Cell accumulated storage has great relationship with the local economical developed level and medical level. To data 2016, the accumulated storage is about 4300 k units.
  • North America is the largest accumulated storage of stem cell, with a market share about 38%; China is the second largest accumulated storage of stem cell. Enjoying accumulated storage market share of 33%.
  • The storage fee is in the increasing trend, from 2381 USD/Unit in 2012 to 2991 USD/Unit in 2016; the average storage fee about 3000 USD per unit in 2016. The gross margin has the similar trend with the storage fee. The gross margin is about 76.5% in 2016.
  • In the future, the Stem Cell storage will have a good future; the storage fee will continue to increase. The technology will more mature and the industry is more dispersion.
  • The global Stem Cell Banking market is valued at 1380 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 2110 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2019 and 2024.
  • The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
  • North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Stem Cell Banking.
  • Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
  • This report studies the Stem Cell Banking market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Stem Cell Banking market by product type and applications/end industries.

