Stem Cell Therapy for Osteoarthritis Market Business Strategies 2020-2025 | Pointing To Capture Industry Growth Rate, Risk Factors, Leading Countries and Forecast

Osteoarthritis is one of the chronic conditions for joints which results in the breakdown and eventual loss of the cartilage of one or more joints. This can affect joints including hips, lower back, neck, small joints of the fingers, and the base of the thumb and big toe.

The expected growth is because of increasing awareness of osteoarthritis and increasing diagnosis rates, rising older population, and increasing cases of obesity. Osteoarthritis is directly related to obesity, with approximately 35% of osteoarthritis patients suffering from obesity.

Stem Cell Therapy for Osteoarthritis Market Covers Following Key Players:

Mesoblast

Regeneus

U.S. Stem Cell

Anterogen

Asterias Biotherapeutics

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, covering

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Stem Cell Therapy for Osteoarthritis Market by Types:

Monotherapy

Combination Therapy

Stem Cell Therapy for Osteoarthritis Market by Applications:

Osteoarthritis (unspecified)

Knee Osteoarthritis

Shoulder Osteoarthritis

Hip Osteoarthritis