Strain Gage Based Sensor Market 2019: Trends, Strategies, Strain Gage Based Sensor Market Size, split by Region and Segment, Historic and Forecast Growth to 2024

About Strain Gage Based Sensor:

Strain Gage Based Sensor measures the strain (displacement) of an object under an applied force. When they are adhesively attached to the object under stress (an applied force), they deform with the object. The magnitude of the applied stress can be inferred from changes in the gaugeâs electrical resistance due to its deformation.

Strain Gage Based Sensor Market Types:

Alloy steel sensor

Stainless steel sensor

Aluminium sensor Strain Gage Based Sensor Market Applications:

Commercial Weighing

Industrial Measurement and Control

Automobile Comprehensive Performance Testing

The strain gage based sensor industry concentration is scattered; there are about ten mainly manufacturers in the world, and the products mainly from Europe and North America.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Europe and North America. The manufacturers in Europe and North Amercia have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Vishay and HBM have relative higher level of productâs quality.

Many companies have only one factory, usually locate in the developed areas. As the strain gage based sensor industry has a high technical content, some companies usually take a joint venture enter into aim market, like Vishay who takes its advantage merge with Chinese company, whose key market is in America.

In the international market, the marketing channels characteristics differ from company to company.

The international leading companies such as Vishay who prefer to find some distributions directly into aimed market to help them, and set their own big agents to expand market. The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position.

The worldwide market for Strain Gage Based Sensor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 1320 million US$ in 2024, from 1140 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.