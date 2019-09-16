Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) Market 2019 Insights by Industry Volume, Size, Opportunities, Types, Product Analysis and Applications

Global “Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) Market” 2019-2024 Analysis by Growth, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Geographical Regions. This report classifies the global market by top manufactures, region, type and end user. Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) Market also studies the global Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Strain Gage (Strain Gauge):

Strain gages are devices whose resistance changes under the application of force or strain. They can be used for measurement of force, strain, stress, pressure, displacement, acceleration etc.Strain gages are of the stucture, in which a metallic foil film in the thickness of a few microns is glued on a thin electrically insulated sheet (such as polyimide, polyester and so on). This foil film is cut down by photo-etching method in the shape of strain gages which can be made with the negative film masks of the strain gage patterns. These photo-etched strain gage patterns are trimmed to have a standard resistance value satisfying requirements as the strain gages. In addition, for strain gages in general applications, thermal resistance factors of the foil films are controlled to have three categories to match with the thermal elongation factors of 3 major and most popular materials of mild steel/11ppm, stainless steel/16ppm and aluminium alloy/23ppm, for which our strain gages can be self-temperature compensated to minimize temerature effects if specified so when ordering.

Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) Market by Manufactures:

VPG

HBM

Zemic

Yiling

HYCSYQ

NMB

KYOWA

LCT

Omega

TML

BCM

Piezo-Metrics

Hualanhai

Stress Analysis Type

Transducer Type

Other (for Special Applications) Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) Market Applications:

Electrical Equipment

Civil Engineering

Building Construction

Chemicals and Medicine

Chemicals and Medicine

Other

The global average price of Strain Gages is in the decreasing trend, from 886 USD/K Pcs in 2012 to 840 USD/ K Pcs in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

Strain Gages demand has a certain space, but technical threshold is low, so the market is scattered. However, high end products concentrated in a small number of companies.

Although production of Strain Gages brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without downstream support do not enter into the Strain Gages field abruptly.

The worldwide market for Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 280 million US$ in 2024, from 210 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.